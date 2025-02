Teen missing from NW Arkansas, possibly headed to Missouri on I-49 with an unknown man

Van Buren, Arkansas – Savannah Perrin, a missing and endangered teen from Crawford County, Arkansas, may be on her way to Missouri via Interstate 49, according to the Arkansas State Police.

” Savannah was last seen at her home in Van Buren the evening of Tuesday, February 11, 2025. She may be heading to Missouri, possibly on Interstate 49, with someone named David. ” – ASP

NAME : Savannah Perrin

AGE : 13

HT/WT : 5'4″ / 120#

HAIR : red

EYES : blue

MISSING FROM : Van Buren, Ark.

Anyone who sees Savannah or knows her whereabouts should call the Van Buren Police Department at 479-474-8000.

