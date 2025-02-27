Taylor Swift has generated about $1 billion for the NFL since her romance with Chiefs’ Travis Kelce began, according to reports

Entertainment

By Lucas

Published on:

Taylor Swift’s relationship with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is proving to be a valuable asset for the NFL. Since 2023, the singer has contributed nearly $1 billion in brand value to the league.

Swift generated $992,361,912 in publicity for the sporting event over the course of the last 17 months. That is according to Apex Marketing, a 10-year-old company that offers sponsorship and brand analytics to entertainment venue owners and commercial brands. The money she raised for the NFL came from newspapers, radio stations, and social media posts.

The firm examined the figures Swift generated since her game-day debut at Arrowhead Stadium on September 24, 2023, to support her boyfriend, Kelce.

According to MarketWatch, the figures were divided into two significant periods: $366,753,290 from September 2023 to January 202 and an additional $634,304,163 through January 2025, citing Apex data.

“The ‘Swift effect’ and associated media exposure persisted for the NFL and the Chiefs prior to the start of the 2024 NFL season. The media blitz continued as the Chiefs won games and appeared on national broadcasts, leading up to the playoffs and now the Super Bowl,” Apex President Eric Smallwood said in a statement.

Swift’s attendance at the games not only generated hundreds of millions of dollars in publicity, but also increased NFL viewership, particularly among women aged 13 to 24.

Travis Kelce’s jersey sales increased by 400% within days of Swift attending her first game. Her jersey has risen to the top five of the NFL’s bestseller list.

Despite being in a relationship with an NFL star and earning nearly billions of dollars for the sporting event, Swift has yet to perform a Super Bowl halftime show, and she is unlikely to do so anytime soon. According to a source familiar with the situation, the popstar may consider performing a halftime show only after Kelce has retired from the league.

