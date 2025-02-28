US local news

Taylor Lautner Slams Trolls Criticizing Selena Gomez’s SAG Awards Appearance

By Oliver

Taylor Lautner has spoken out against online trolls targeting Selena Gomez for her appearance at the 2025 SAG Awards. The “Twilight” star took to social media to defend Gomez after several fans criticized her weight and compared her appearance to previous years.

Lautner posted side-by-side photos of Gomez from the 2024 and 2025 SAG Awards on his Instagram Story, emphasizing the negative comments she received.

Some users accused the singer of taking weight-loss medications, while others speculated about cosmetic procedures.

Lautner responded to the criticism, writing, “It is a cruel world full of hate out there.” You can never please everyone, and you should not have to. In my experience, it does not make the words any less painful; it simply refocuses you on what is important.”

Lautner, 33, emphasized that a person’s worth does not depend on their physical appearance. He urged people to focus on inner beauty and be kind to one another.

Selena Gomez Faces Online Scrutiny, Taylor Lautner and Others Speak Out

Gomez, 32, has not yet addressed the online criticism, and her representatives have remained silent on the matter.

She has previously spoken about her lupus diagnosis, which causes weight fluctuations due to medication side effects.

In 2023, she shared on TikTok that the treatment sometimes leads to water retention, while stopping the medication results in weight loss.

Lautner’s public support comes amid widespread discussions about body image in Hollywood. The actors briefly dated in 2009 while filming separate projects in Canada, but they have remained on good terms over the years.

Lautner also included Gomez’s song “Who Says” in his Instagram post. The track is known for its empowering message about self-acceptance.

Other celebrities have also defended Gomez following the body-shaming remarks. Whoopi Goldberg and Sunny Hostin addressed the issue during a recent episode of “The View,” ENews reported, calling out the harmful scrutiny celebrities face.

Hostin pointed out that Gomez’s weight fluctuations are likely related to her health condition, while Goldberg stated bluntly that it was “nobody’s business” to comment on her body.

