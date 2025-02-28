Tate Brothers Get Their Six Supercars Back As Controversial Influencers Head Back to US

A Romanian court has ruled in favor of Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan’s appeal, lifting the seizure of multiple assets associated with the controversial internet personality.

According to Reuters, the Tates now own their properties, bank accounts, vehicles, and company shares, though some assets are still under precautionary seizure.

The court’s decision comes as Tate and his brother prepare to leave Romania for the United States after their travel ban was lifted.

Ioan Gliga, the brothers’ attorney, confirmed to CNN that they boarded a private jet bound for Florida on Thursday morning. “They no longer face a travel ban… At the lawyers’ request, the prosecutor modified the content of the previously imposed obligations,” Gliga stated.

The Tate brothers, who hold dual citizenship in the United States and the United Kingdom, were barred from leaving Romania following their arrest in 2022 on charges of rape, human trafficking, money laundering, and forming an organized crime group. They have denied all allegations.

The decision to lift travel restrictions has sparked debate, with some Romanian politicians criticizing it. Elena Lasconi, a candidate in the upcoming Romanian presidential election, expressed her displeasure to CNN, saying, “We cannot accept that Romania’s image is tarnished by impunity and defiance.” Otherwise, what message are we conveying to the world? That anyone with money and power can get away with it in Romania?”

Furthermore, four women in the United Kingdom who have accused Tate of rape and coercive control issued a statement condemning the decision via their lawyer, Matthew Jury.

They stated that they are “in disbelief and feel re-traumatized” by reports of his departure, adding, “There is now a major risk that the criminal prosecution for his alleged crimes in Romania will not proceed.”

Tate’s legal troubles continue, with his next court appearance in Romania set for March 24.

