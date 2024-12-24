US local news

Target and Walmart stores in Montana will be affected by the new cash policy

By Oliver

Published on:

Attention, Montana shoppers! If your wallet is stuffed with crumpled, coffee-stained, or slightly torn dollar bills, Target and Walmart are changing their policies.

These retail behemoths have announced that they will no longer accept certain types of cash, so those ragged dollars may not make it through the register.

Why the Change?

It’s all about ensuring a smooth and secure checkout experience. Target and Walmart hope to avoid fraud and awkward self-checkout struggles by refusing “mutilated” bills, which are torn, stained, or damaged. For Montana cashiers, this means it’s time to check your money before heading to the store.

What Counts as ‘Damaged’?

According to the Bureau of Engraving and Printing, mutilated bills include:

  • Torn or missing pieces
  • Burned, discolored, or water-damaged
  • Stained with something questionable

If your money has seen better days, don’t toss it. You can exchange damaged bills with the Bureau of Engraving and Printing. They’ll assess the damage and issue you a new check in return.

Alternatives for Montana’s Shoppers

Not willing to give up on cash? Keep it crisp and clean. If you’re feeling modern, Target and Walmart both accept digital wallets, debit cards, credit cards, and SNAP/EBT.

Montana, We’ve Got This

Sure, this policy may seem inconvenient. But we are Montanans, and we have dealt with worse, such as blizzards, grizzly bears, and elk on the highway.

So the next time you go to the store, treat your money as if it were going to a beauty pageant. Smooth, spotless bills will get you through checkout without drama.

Because you deserve to shop without stress, whether it’s for groceries, ammunition, or that box of Oreos you know you need. Happy shopping, Big Sky Country!

