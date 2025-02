Mt. Vernon, Missouri – A car fire near the Lawrence County Courthouse has prompted multiple agencies to respond.

An SUV caught fire on Hickory Street around 2 p.m., but there appears to be no one inside and no injuries have been reported.

The assistant police chief of Mount Vernon tells Ozarks First that someone involved in the incident is in custody.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the fire. This story will be updated as new information becomes available.

