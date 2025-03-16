Suspend any active security clearances’: Trump targets Robert Mueller-linked law firm in his latest executive order directed at perceived enemies

Donald Trump’s attacks on perceived enemies continue, with the 45th and 47th presidents issuing yet another executive order targeting a law firm — this time, one linked to former special counsel Robert Mueller, who led the investigation into alleged Russian collusion in the 2016 presidential election.

On Friday, the CEO issued an order titled “Addressing Risks from Paul Weiss,” designating the law firm of Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP as a national security threat.

Much of the language is similar to an executive order issued earlier this month against Hillary Clinton’s law firm Perkins Coie, as well as a February order targeting the firm Covington & Burling, which is linked to former special prosecutor Jack Smith.

The president aired a familiar list of grievances regarding lawsuits sparked by the Jan. 6 attack on the United States Capitol and his criminal prosecution in Manhattan.

From the order:

In 2021, a Paul Weiss partner and former leading prosecutor in the office of Special Counsel Robert Mueller brought a pro bono suit against individuals alleged to have participated in the events that occurred at or near the United States Capitol on January 6, 2021, on behalf of the District of Columbia Attorney General. In 2022, Paul Weiss hired unethical attorney Mark Pomerantz, who had previously left Paul Weiss to join the Manhattan District Attorney’s office solely to manufacture a prosecution against me and who, according to his co-workers, unethically led witnesses in ways designed to implicate me. After being unable to convince even Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg that a fraud case was feasible, Pomerantz engaged in a media campaign to gin up support for this unwarranted prosecution.

Trump also accuses the firm — and others — of racial discrimination, using the occasion to highlight his administration’s efforts to end diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts.

“Paul Weiss, along with nearly every other large, influential, or industry leading law firm, makes decisions around ‘targets’ based on race and sex,” the order states, but does not provide evidence to back up this claim.

The decree continues: “Those who engage in blatant discrimination and other activities inconsistent with the interests of the United States should not have access to our Nation’s secrets nor be deemed responsible stewards of any Federal funds.”

As with previous memos, Trump directed various agency heads to “immediately take steps consistent with applicable law to suspend any active security clearances” held by employees of the firm.

He also directed the Office of Management and Budget to “identify all Government goods, property, material, and services, including Sensitive Compartmented Information Facilities, provided for the benefit of Paul Weiss,” and that such provisions be terminated “immediately.”

The order directs government agencies to require contractors to “disclose any business they do with Paul Weiss” and to take action to terminate those contracts.

Agency heads have also been ordered to “otherwise align their agency funding decisions with the interests of the citizens of the United States; with the goals and priorities of my Administration as expressed in executive actions, especially Executive Order 14147 of January 20, 2025 (Ending the Weaponization of the Federal Government); and as heads of agencies deem appropriate.”

Trump directed that Paul Weiss’ contracts with the government be reviewed within 30 days. He also directed agency heads to restrict “official access from Federal Government buildings” to firm employees “when such access would threaten national security or otherwise be inconsistent with the interests of the United States.”

