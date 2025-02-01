Super Bowl 2025 Squares: All the information you need to maximize your chances of winning this year, including rules and advice

One way to make the Super Bowl more exciting is by participating in Super Bowl Squares, a game in which you do not need to understand all the details of football to participate and, with a little luck, you could get a big payout, because you can also bet big.

How to play Super Bowl Squares

The game is played on a 10×10 grid, with the Kansas City Chiefs (AFC champions) on one side and the Philadelphia Eagles (NFC champions) on the other. Each participant purchases a square at a fixed price set by the player (for example, $5). You can purchase as many squares as you like.

When all of the squares have been sold or there are no more players, each player takes turns drawing a number from 0 to 9 and assigning it to the top and side of the grid. Players can see which numbers their grid corresponds to, and the game can begin with the kickoff.

How to win Super Bowl Squares?

The winner is determined by each quarter’s final score. For example, if the Eagles lead 13-10 at the end of the first quarter, whoever has the number 3 on the NFC side and the number 0 on the AFC side wins the quarter.

If the game goes into overtime, the final score is typically used rather than the fourth quarter score.

How much money can you win in Super Bowl Squares?

The winnings are determined by the money collected in the pot, each player’s entry, and how the participants choose to divide it. Normally, at the end of each quarter, 25% of the total is awarded.

Another option is to pay out at halftime and again at the end of the game, with a larger portion. For example, the winners are awarded 30%, while the first and third quarters receive 20%. Another option is to give the winner of the final score the highest payout of the night, such as 40%, while the first three quarters only receive 20%.

What are the best squares for the Super Bowl?

The best squares to play are usually 0, 1, 3, 4, and 7 because they are the most common last digit numbers in multiples of seven, as touchdowns with extra point are worth seven points and field goals are worth three.

The Harvard Sports Analysis Collective claims that the best box to have is the seven in the axis of the favorite in the betting.

If you are looking for the best squares, Print Your Brackets reports that 7-0 and 3-0 have been chosen 20 times in Super Bowl history, with 0-0 coming in second with 19 selections.

The worst squares to play are 2, 5, and 9. The 2-2 and 2-5 squares are among the worst because they usually require a combination of safeties, missed extra points, two-point conversions, or low-scoring games to get them.

