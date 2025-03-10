Owosso

Stunning’ Michigan State Cheerleader Trending Ahead of NCAA Tournament

By Lucas

Published on:

Meet the Dallas Cowboys rookie cheerleader that everyone is talking about (1:22).

The Michigan State Spartans and their fans will have a good time in March, as they always do.

Michigan State’s women’s basketball team will enter the NCAA Tournament with a 21-9 record. Despite losing to Iowa in their first game of the Big Ten Tournament, the Spartans are expected to receive an at-large bid to the Big Dance.

On the men’s side, expectations are high for the coming weeks. This is one of Tom Izzo’s best teams in a long time, winning the Big Ten regular season with a record of 26-5 overall and 17-3 in conference play. The Spartans are likely to receive a No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament, with an outside chance of moving up to the 1-line.

Amanda Wolffis, a senior cheerleader at MSU, will be cheering both teams on throughout the month. Wolffis has been preparing for March since at least February 19, when she posted a photo of herself holding a basketball in her hand.

“This feels appropriate. #gogreen,” Wolffis captioned the post. Wolffis has had numerous opportunities to cheer for her school in major basketball games throughout her career, but this is her final chance to reach the Final Four.

The Spartans haven’t won the Big Ten Tournament since 2019, so Wolffis will have another item to check off his list in Indianapolis next weekend.

“Originally from Utica, Michigan, Amanda has always had a passion for cheerleading and has pursued it throughout her high school and college years,” reads Wolffis’ bio for Xtra Point Solutions, the marketing agency that represents the Spartan cheerleader.

“As a Big Ten athlete, Amanda proudly and dedicatedly represents the Michigan State Spartans.” Her dedication to her sport has helped her develop as a leader and teammate, while also instilling a strong work ethic.”

Michigan State, the No. 1 seed in the Big Ten, will not play its first conference tournament game until Friday afternoon.

One week from today, the men’s and women’s teams will find out where they will play in March Madness.
This is the most wonderful time of the year.

