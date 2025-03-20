Study Reveals How Far $1.5M and Social Security Will Go in All 50 States?

By Oliver

Published on:

Study Reveals How Far $1.5M and Social Security Will Go in All 50 States

Many Americans rely on retirement savings and Social Security benefits to fund their retirement years in their preferred state.

A recent GOBankingRates study looked into how long $1.5 million in retirement savings plus Social Security benefits would last in each state.

West Virginia ranked first, with retirees able to stretch their funds for an impressive 54 years thanks to an annual post-Social Security living cost of approximately $27,800.

The Social Security Administration (SSA) allows Americans to begin receiving retirement benefits at age 62, but the monthly amount is reduced if claimed before the full retirement age, which varies by birth year.

GOBankingRates analyzed data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the Social Security Administration, and the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center.

The study found that the number of years retirement savings and Social Security could cover living expenses differed significantly by state, with annual post-Social Security costs ranging from $27,803 to $87,770.

Here’s how long $1.5 million in savings and Social Security would last in each state:

Top States for Retirement Longevity:

  • West Virginia – 54 years ($27,803/year)
  • Kansas – 52 years ($28,945/year)
  • Mississippi – 51 years ($29,426/year)
  • Oklahoma – 51 years ($29,666/year)
  • Alabama – 50 years ($30,207/year)
  • Missouri – 50 years ($30,327/year)
  • Arkansas – 49 years ($30,237/year)
  • Tennessee – 49 years ($30,928/year)
  • Iowa – 48 years ($31,168/year)
  • Indiana – 47 years ($31,709/year)

Mid-Range States:

  • Georgia – 47 years ($31,829/year)
  • North Dakota – 47 years ($32,190/year)
  • Michigan – 46 years ($32,310/year)
  • South Dakota – 46 years ($32,310/year)
  • Texas – 46 years ($32,490/year)
  • Nebraska – 46 years ($32,610/year)
  • Kentucky – 46 years ($32,670/year)
  • New Mexico – 46 years ($32,670/year)
  • Louisiana – 45 years ($33,031/year)
  • Montana – 45 years ($33,331/year)
Study Reveals How Far $1.5M and Social Security Will Go in All 50 States?
Source (Google.com)

Lower Range States:

  • Ohio – 44 years ($33,827/year)
  • Pennsylvania – 44 years ($33,872/year)
  • South Carolina – 44 years ($34,052/year)
  • Minnesota – 44 years ($34,113/year)
  • Wyoming – 44 years ($34,173/year)
  • Illinois – 44 years ($34,233/year)
  • North Carolina – 42 years ($35,495/year)
  • Maryland – 41 years ($36,276/year)
  • Wisconsin – 41 years ($36,516/year)
  • Nevada – 41 years ($26,997/year)

Shorter Financial Runway:

  • Delaware – 40 years ($37,057/year)
  • Virginia – 40 years ($37,237/year)
  • Idaho – 39 years ($38,379/year)
  • Florida – 39 years ($38,379/year)
  • Colorado – 39 years ($38,559/year)
  • Utah – 35 years ($42,645/year)
  • Oregon – 35 years ($42,945/year)
  • New Hampshire – 34 years ($43,847/year)
  • Connecticut – 34 years ($43,967/year)
  • Rhode Island – 34 years ($44,387/year)
  • Arizona – 34 years ($44,628/year)

States with the Highest Costs:

  • Maine – 33 years ($45,048/year)
  • Washington – 33 years ($45,108/year)
  • Vermont – 33 years ($45,409/year)
  • New Jersey – 33 years ($45,829/year)
  • Alaska – 29 years ($50,997/year)
  • New York – 29 years ($50,997/year)
  • California – 24 years ($63,795/year)
  • Massachusetts – 23 years ($65,117/year)
  • Hawaii – 17 years ($87,770/year)

The study highlights how varying costs of living across states can significantly affect the longevity of retirement savings and Social Security benefits.

Also See:- $2,000 Social Security Payments Arriving March 26 – Who’s Eligible?

For You!

Barr says to not worry about Trump and Musk, but denies chance to reassure at next town hall

Barr says to not worry about Trump and Musk, but denies chance to reassure at next town hall

White House insider acknowledges Elon Musk is no longer serving as a 'heat shield' for Trump MSNBC

White House insider acknowledges Elon Musk is no longer serving as a ‘heat shield’ for Trump: MSNBC

Protesters gathered outside Andy Barr's policy talk

Protesters gathered outside Andy Barr’s policy talk

Authorities arrested three individuals in a drug and theft investigation

Authorities arrested three individuals in a drug and theft investigation

March winds blow, so secure your outside things

March winds blow, so secure your outside things

Oliver

Recommend For You

The IRS is sending $2,000 refunds to eligible families over the next few months

The IRS is sending $2,000 refunds to eligible families over the next few months

Get SNAP Food Stamps on your EBT card soon just by living in one of these states

Get SNAP Food Stamps on your EBT card soon just by living in one of these states

$1,756 SNAP Benefits in Florida The Dates of the Next Payments in March 2025

$1,756 SNAP Benefits in Florida: The Dates of the Next Payments in March 2025

DOGE Dividends Trump Is Considering $5,000 Stimulus Checks, Here’s What We Know So Far

DOGE Dividends: Trump Is Considering $5,000 Stimulus Checks, Here’s What We Know So Far

$292 payments from SNAP Food Stamps List of states that will send this benefit before the end of the week

$292 payments from SNAP Food Stamps? List of states that will send this benefit before the end of the week

The IRS warning that could change your tax return this 2025 – thousands of people already under investigation

The IRS warning that could change your tax return this 2025 – thousands of people already under investigation

SNAP Recipients Report “Significant” Cuts in Food Benefits What Trump Says About It

SNAP Recipients Report “Significant” Cuts in Food Benefits: What Trump Says About It

$1112 Stimulus Payment for Colorado Citizens: Check Payment Date & Eligibility

$1112 Stimulus Payment for Colorado Citizens: Check Payment Date & Eligibility

SNAP 2025 Benefits Maximum Amounts and How to Apply Step by Step to Receive Food Stamps

SNAP 2025 Benefits: Maximum Amounts and How to Apply Step by Step to Receive Food Stamps

2025 Tax Refunds Will Be Much Larger Than Last Year: What the IRS Says

2025 Tax Refunds Will Be Much Larger Than Last Year: What the IRS Says

One of them can affect you at any time — 2 painful changes in 401(k) plans

One of them can affect you at any time — 2 painful changes in 401(k) plans

$5,000 Stimulus Payment 2025 Could DOGE Dividend Reach Your Pockets This Year

$5,000 Stimulus Payment 2025: Could DOGE Dividend Reach Your Pockets This Year?

Leave a Comment