Storms cut electricity to thousands in mid-Michigan

By Oliver

Published on:

Storms cut electricity to thousands in mid-Michigan

More than 14,000 Consumers Energy customers in mid-Michigan were without power on Saturday due to overnight storms. Of the 14,024 homes and businesses without power on Saturday, March 15, approximately 4,028 are in and around the St. Charles area southwest of Saginaw.

Other areas without power include 735 east of Mount Pleasant and 1,341 just north of Lansing, according to the Consumers Energy outage map.

Just after 11:15 a.m., consumers reported 3,711 more homes and businesses without power in and around Belding, which is about 12 miles northwest of Ionia.

DTE Energy reports. 1,380 customers are also without power Saturday, primarily in the Metro Detroit area.

Strong wind gusts expected throughout the day across the state may increase the number of homes and businesses without power.

Saturday, nearly all of Michigan is under a wind advisory, with gusts expected to reach 45 mph to 50 mph across the state. Grand Traverse, Leelanau, Benzie, and Manistee counties are under a high wind warning until 8 p.m. Saturday.

“Strong winds will blow down branches and displace unsecured objects,” the National Weather Service warned in its high wind advisory. “Localized power outages are expected.” Travel may be challenging for high-profile vehicles.”

Winds are expected to pick up before noon and continue throughout Michigan in the afternoon and evening.

