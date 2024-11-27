Stimulus Check Up to $1,750 – Last Chance to Submit Your Application

The ANCHOR program (Affordable New Jersey Communities for Homeowners and Renters) offers critical financial relief to New Jersey residents, helping them offset the burden of some of the nation’s highest property taxes. With stimulus payments ranging from $700 to $1,750, this program is a lifeline for homeowners and renters alike. However, the deadline for manual applications is fast approaching—November 30, 2024—so it’s important to act now.

Who Qualifies?

The ANCHOR program benefits both homeowners and renters, but eligibility and payment amounts depend on income and living circumstances.

For Homeowners

Homeowners are eligible for $1,500 to $1,750, depending on their 2021 income:

The exact amount hinges on your income range.

The payment aims to offset New Jersey’s notoriously high property taxes.

For Renters

Renters can qualify for up to $700 if they rent their primary residence in New Jersey.

Additional Benefit

Renters aged 65 or older may qualify for an extra $250 payment, boosting their total potential benefit to $950.

Applications

The Division of Taxation has been processing applications automatically for many eligible residents. If you received a notification by mail, you may not need to do anything further—your check will arrive after processing.

Manual Applications

If you haven’t received a notification or if your personal details have changed, you’ll need to submit a manual application before the November 30, 2024 deadline.

What to Do

If you haven’t received communication from the program, visit the official ANCHOR website to:

Check eligibility : Confirm if you qualify for the benefit.

: Confirm if you qualify for the benefit. Find application instructions : Access a step-by-step guide for manual submissions.

: Access a step-by-step guide for manual submissions. Review FAQs: Address any questions about your application.

This ensures you don’t miss out on financial support.

Key Dates to Remember

Program Launch : Applications opened earlier this year.

: Applications opened earlier this year. Payment Distribution : Checks are sent within 90 days of application processing.

: Checks are sent within of application processing. Application Deadline: Manual applications must be submitted by November 30, 2024.

Why This Relief Matters

New Jersey’s property taxes rank among the highest in the U.S., often consuming a large portion of household budgets. For middle-income families and retirees on fixed incomes, programs like ANCHOR provide critical economic support.

The Impact of ANCHOR

Helps families cover essential living expenses.

Provides seniors with additional financial security.

Targets both homeowners and renters to address economic disparities.

For many, this isn’t just a one-time benefit—it’s a crucial step toward financial stability in the face of rising living costs.

By applying promptly, New Jersey residents can ensure they receive this valuable property tax relief. Don’t let this opportunity pass you by—complete your application today.

FAQs