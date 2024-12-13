Stimulus Check 2024 – Step by Step Guide to Claiming the $1,312 Payment in December

The Permanent Fund Dividend (PFD) is a unique annual financial benefit distributed to eligible Alaska residents. Funded by revenue from the state’s abundant natural resources, especially oil, this program provides vital financial relief to its residents. In 2023, each check was $1,312, offering critical support during a period of rising inflation and economic challenges.

Current Payouts

Alaska is managing two payment rounds: the $1,312 PFD for 2023 and the newly approved $1,702 payment for 2024. Here’s what you need to know about these disbursements:

2023 Payouts: While most checks have been distributed, pending payments will be finalized on December 15.

2024 Payouts: Payments for 2024 have already begun, providing additional financial relief.

Residents must confirm their eligibility for these payments to ensure receipt.

$1,312 PFD Stimulus

If you applied for the 2023 PFD by the deadline, it’s crucial to verify your application status on the Alaska Department of Revenue’s portal. If your status shows “Eligible Not Paid,” expect your payment in the next disbursement round. Pending cases are being processed, ensuring eligible residents receive their funds.

Details About the 2024 Check

The 2024 PFD check amounts to $1,702, surpassing the previous year’s benefit. Residents who met all eligibility requirements and deadlines should either have received their payment or be on track to receive it soon. Keep in mind:

Payments are subject to federal taxes .

. You must include these amounts in your annual income tax return.

Factors Affecting Payouts

Several elements influence the PFD amount and its distribution:

Factors Impact Number of Applicants Funds are divided among approved recipients, impacting individual payouts. Natural Resource Revenue Oil revenue directly affects the fund’s total. Application Volume Over 8,000 more applications were processed in 2023 than in 2022.

In 2023, the program injected nearly $1 billion into the local economy, benefiting over 600,000 residents statewide.

Delayed Payments

If your payment hasn’t arrived, here’s what to do:

Verify your application status: Check the official portal of the Alaska Department of Revenue. Contact the Department: Reach out directly with your application details. Correct errors: Ensure your banking and personal information are accurate.

Common delays stem from incomplete documentation or incorrect banking information.

Additional Considerations

Federal Taxes: The PFD is taxable. Include it in your income tax return.

For any inquiries, Alaska's tax identification number is 92-6001185.

PFD Program

The Permanent Fund Dividend is more than financial aid—it symbolizes Alaska’s commitment to sharing its natural resource wealth. This program plays a critical role, especially for rural residents facing higher living costs. For many, the PFD is essential for covering expenses like heating, food, and transportation.

Looking ahead, Alaska is working on improving the transparency and efficiency of PFD distribution. Addressing delays and streamlining the application process are steps toward ensuring that every eligible resident receives their rightful share. At the same time, sustainable resource management is crucial to preserve the fund’s longevity.

