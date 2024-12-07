SSI Recipients Eligible for a $288 COLA Increase in 2025 – Who Will Receive It Within a Year?

Supplemental Security Income (SSI) recipients will see a 2.5% Cost-of-Living Adjustment (COLA) increase starting December 31, 2024. While the increase is modest, it offers some relief for eligible individuals, married couples, and essential persons. This guide breaks down the specifics of the increase, how it applies to different categories, and what recipients can expect for the year ahead.
Individual SSI Payments
For individuals receiving SSI, the 2.5% COLA increase adds $2.50 for every $100 received. Here’s how this affects payments:
|Month
|2024 Payment
|2025 Payment (with COLA)
|Monthly Increase
|Annual Increase
|November 2024
|$943
|$967
|$24
|$288
Recipients of the maximum SSI benefit will receive an additional $24 monthly, amounting to $288 annually, provided they remain eligible throughout the year.
Eligibility Matters
Eligibility for SSI depends on your financial situation. Changes in income, resources, or living arrangements could affect your payments. If your situation improves, you must report it to the SSA immediately to avoid overpayments or eligibility loss.
Receiving SSI
Eligible married couples receive a combined SSI payment, which is adjusted based on the COLA. In 2025, the maximum payment for couples increases from $1,415 to $1,450, a monthly boost of $35.
|Year
|2024 Payment
|2025 Payment
|Monthly Increase
|Annual Increase
|2024
|$1,415
|$1,450
|$35
|$420
While $420 annually sounds significant, this amount is split between both spouses, resulting in $210 per person—lower than the $288 annual boost received by individuals.
Average SSI Payments
For SSI recipients receiving the average monthly payment of $697, the annual increase is more modest. Using this figure as a baseline:
|Monthly Payment (2024)
|Monthly Payment (2025)
|Monthly Increase
|Annual Increase
|$697
|$714
|$17
|$204
While not as high as the maximum benefit increase, it still provides extra income to cover rising costs.
SSI for Essential Persons
“Essential persons” are caregivers who qualify for SSI. Their monthly payment will rise from $472 to $484, providing an annual boost of $144.
|Year
|2024 Payment
|2025 Payment
|Monthly Increase
|Annual Increase
|2024
|$472
|$484
|$12
|$144
Though smaller than other categories, this increase recognizes the important role essential persons play in supporting SSI recipients.
Maximizing Your SSI Benefits
While the COLA increase provides additional income, recipients should take proactive steps to maximize their SSI payments:
- Report Changes: Notify the SSA immediately of any changes to your financial situation to avoid eligibility issues.
- Check Your Payment Notices: Review your updated benefit amounts, which will be sent by the SSA in late 2024.
- Budget Accordingly: Use the additional income strategically to manage inflationary pressures.
The 2025 SSI COLA increase offers a modest boost to recipients, helping offset rising costs. Whether you’re an individual, part of a married couple, or an essential person, addressing these adjustments can help you plan and make the most of your benefits.
FAQs
When does the 2025 SSI COLA increase start?
The increase starts on December 31, 2024.
How much is the 2025 COLA for SSI?
The COLA is a 2.5% increase for SSI payments.
What is the maximum SSI payment for individuals in 2025?
The maximum is $967 per month.
How much will married couples receive in 2025?
Married couples will receive up to $1,450 monthly.
What is the average SSI payment increase?
The average increase is $17 monthly or $204 annually.