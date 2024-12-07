Finance

SSI Recipients Eligible for a $288 COLA Increase in 2025 – Who Will Receive It Within a Year?

By Russian Bandana

Published on:

Donald Trump

Supplemental Security Income (SSI) recipients will see a 2.5% Cost-of-Living Adjustment (COLA) increase starting December 31, 2024. While the increase is modest, it offers some relief for eligible individuals, married couples, and essential persons. This guide breaks down the specifics of the increase, how it applies to different categories, and what recipients can expect for the year ahead.

Individual SSI Payments

For individuals receiving SSI, the 2.5% COLA increase adds $2.50 for every $100 received. Here’s how this affects payments:

Month2024 Payment2025 Payment (with COLA)Monthly IncreaseAnnual Increase
November 2024$943$967$24$288

Recipients of the maximum SSI benefit will receive an additional $24 monthly, amounting to $288 annually, provided they remain eligible throughout the year.

Eligibility Matters

Eligibility for SSI depends on your financial situation. Changes in income, resources, or living arrangements could affect your payments. If your situation improves, you must report it to the SSA immediately to avoid overpayments or eligibility loss.

Receiving SSI

Eligible married couples receive a combined SSI payment, which is adjusted based on the COLA. In 2025, the maximum payment for couples increases from $1,415 to $1,450, a monthly boost of $35.

Year2024 Payment2025 PaymentMonthly IncreaseAnnual Increase
2024$1,415$1,450$35$420

While $420 annually sounds significant, this amount is split between both spouses, resulting in $210 per person—lower than the $288 annual boost received by individuals.

Average SSI Payments

For SSI recipients receiving the average monthly payment of $697, the annual increase is more modest. Using this figure as a baseline:

Monthly Payment (2024)Monthly Payment (2025)Monthly IncreaseAnnual Increase
$697$714$17$204

While not as high as the maximum benefit increase, it still provides extra income to cover rising costs.

SSI for Essential Persons

“Essential persons” are caregivers who qualify for SSI. Their monthly payment will rise from $472 to $484, providing an annual boost of $144.

Year2024 Payment2025 PaymentMonthly IncreaseAnnual Increase
2024$472$484$12$144

Though smaller than other categories, this increase recognizes the important role essential persons play in supporting SSI recipients.

Maximizing Your SSI Benefits

While the COLA increase provides additional income, recipients should take proactive steps to maximize their SSI payments:

  • Report Changes: Notify the SSA immediately of any changes to your financial situation to avoid eligibility issues.
  • Check Your Payment Notices: Review your updated benefit amounts, which will be sent by the SSA in late 2024.
  • Budget Accordingly: Use the additional income strategically to manage inflationary pressures.

The 2025 SSI COLA increase offers a modest boost to recipients, helping offset rising costs. Whether you’re an individual, part of a married couple, or an essential person, addressing these adjustments can help you plan and make the most of your benefits.

FAQs

When does the 2025 SSI COLA increase start?

The increase starts on December 31, 2024.

How much is the 2025 COLA for SSI?

The COLA is a 2.5% increase for SSI payments.

What is the maximum SSI payment for individuals in 2025?

The maximum is $967 per month.

How much will married couples receive in 2025?

Married couples will receive up to $1,450 monthly.

What is the average SSI payment increase?

The average increase is $17 monthly or $204 annually.

For You!

Donald Trump

Major Social Security Changes Revealed for 2025 – What Retirees Need to Know

Donald Trump

Updated Eligibility Conditions for SNAP Benefits in 2025

Donald Trump

December 2024 Payment Schedule for VA Disability Beneficiaries

Donald Trump

No Social Security Payments on These Dates in 2025 – U.S. Government Confirms Schedule Changes

Donald Trump

IRS Issues Warning – Christmas Holiday Scams That Could Target Your Tax Refund and Savings

COLA increase essential persons SSI married couple SSI SSI payments 2025

Russian Bandana

A seasoned tax analyst renowned for his expertise in international taxation. Bandana's contributions to the tax news blog provide readers with valuable insights into the complexities of cross-border taxation and compliance.

Recommend For You

Donald Trump

Major Social Security Changes Revealed for 2025 – What Retirees Need to Know

Donald Trump

Updated Eligibility Conditions for SNAP Benefits in 2025

Donald Trump

December 2024 Payment Schedule for VA Disability Beneficiaries

Donald Trump

No Social Security Payments on These Dates in 2025 – U.S. Government Confirms Schedule Changes

Donald Trump

IRS Issues Warning – Christmas Holiday Scams That Could Target Your Tax Refund and Savings

Donald Trump

SSI Recipients Eligible for a $288 COLA Increase in 2025 – Who Will Receive It Within a Year?

Donald Trump

SSDI Benefit Payments for January 2025 – Check the Scheduled Paydays with the Social Security COLA Adjustment

Donald Trump

Retirees’ Pensions in 2025 – Key Issues and Challenges Impacting Benefits

Donald Trump

Schedule for Social Security Check Deliveries – Payments Up to $4,800

Donald Trump

Child Tax Credit 2025 – Updated Income Limits and Eligibility Criteria Explained

Donald Trump

Are You Eligible for SNAP Benefits in Florida? Check Eligibility Criteria Here

Donald Trump

VA Disability Benefits at 60% with a Spouse – How Much Will You Receive with Dependents?

Leave a Comment