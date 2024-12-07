SSI Recipients Eligible for a $288 COLA Increase in 2025 – Who Will Receive It Within a Year?

Supplemental Security Income (SSI) recipients will see a 2.5% Cost-of-Living Adjustment (COLA) increase starting December 31, 2024. While the increase is modest, it offers some relief for eligible individuals, married couples, and essential persons. This guide breaks down the specifics of the increase, how it applies to different categories, and what recipients can expect for the year ahead.

Individual SSI Payments

For individuals receiving SSI, the 2.5% COLA increase adds $2.50 for every $100 received. Here’s how this affects payments:

Month 2024 Payment 2025 Payment (with COLA) Monthly Increase Annual Increase November 2024 $943 $967 $24 $288

Recipients of the maximum SSI benefit will receive an additional $24 monthly, amounting to $288 annually, provided they remain eligible throughout the year.

Eligibility Matters

Eligibility for SSI depends on your financial situation. Changes in income, resources, or living arrangements could affect your payments. If your situation improves, you must report it to the SSA immediately to avoid overpayments or eligibility loss.

Receiving SSI

Eligible married couples receive a combined SSI payment, which is adjusted based on the COLA. In 2025, the maximum payment for couples increases from $1,415 to $1,450, a monthly boost of $35.

Year 2024 Payment 2025 Payment Monthly Increase Annual Increase 2024 $1,415 $1,450 $35 $420

While $420 annually sounds significant, this amount is split between both spouses, resulting in $210 per person—lower than the $288 annual boost received by individuals.

Average SSI Payments

For SSI recipients receiving the average monthly payment of $697, the annual increase is more modest. Using this figure as a baseline:

Monthly Payment (2024) Monthly Payment (2025) Monthly Increase Annual Increase $697 $714 $17 $204

While not as high as the maximum benefit increase, it still provides extra income to cover rising costs.

SSI for Essential Persons

“Essential persons” are caregivers who qualify for SSI. Their monthly payment will rise from $472 to $484, providing an annual boost of $144.

Year 2024 Payment 2025 Payment Monthly Increase Annual Increase 2024 $472 $484 $12 $144

Though smaller than other categories, this increase recognizes the important role essential persons play in supporting SSI recipients.

Maximizing Your SSI Benefits

While the COLA increase provides additional income, recipients should take proactive steps to maximize their SSI payments:

Report Changes : Notify the SSA immediately of any changes to your financial situation to avoid eligibility issues.

: Notify the SSA immediately of any changes to your financial situation to avoid eligibility issues. Check Your Payment Notices : Review your updated benefit amounts, which will be sent by the SSA in late 2024.

: Review your updated benefit amounts, which will be sent by the SSA in late 2024. Budget Accordingly: Use the additional income strategically to manage inflationary pressures.

The 2025 SSI COLA increase offers a modest boost to recipients, helping offset rising costs. Whether you’re an individual, part of a married couple, or an essential person, addressing these adjustments can help you plan and make the most of your benefits.

