SSI Payment Schedule for December and January – Checks of $943 or $967

Recipients of Supplemental Security Income (SSI) will receive their December 2024 payment early, with checks or direct deposits scheduled for November 29, 2024—Black Friday. This adjustment ensures payments are made before the usual date, December 1, which falls on a Sunday. Here’s what you need to know about these early payments and the upcoming COLA increase in January 2025.

December Payment

The Social Security Administration (SSA) does not issue payments on weekends or federal holidays. Because December 1 is a Sunday, SSI payments for December will be sent on Friday, November 29, 2024, the last business day before the weekend.

Banks, financial institutions, and SSA offices will be closed over the weekend, so this schedule ensures recipients have access to their funds without delay.

Early Payment

In addition to the early December payment, SSI recipients will also receive their January 2025 payment early, on December 31, 2024. This adjustment is necessary because January 1 is a federal holiday.

Highlights

The December 31 payment will include the first COLA (Cost-of-Living Adjustment) increase for 2025, providing a 2.5% boost to SSI benefits. While modest, this increase is critical for low-income individuals and families to cope with rising living costs.

SSI Payment Amounts

Here’s a breakdown of the maximum SSI payment amounts for November 29 and December 31, 2024:

Recipient TypeNovember 29 PaymentDecember 31 Payment
IndividualUp to $943Up to $967
Eligible Married CoupleUp to $1,415Up to $1,450

Example of COLA Impact

For every $100 you receive from SSI, the 2.5% COLA increase will add $2.50. For example:

  • If your SSI payment is $200, you’ll receive an additional $5 in 2025.

Two Payments

While receiving two SSI payments in December can feel like a financial boost, it’s important to remember that the November 29 payment is for December’s expenses, and the December 31 payment is for January 2025. Proper budgeting is key to managing these payments effectively.

Importance of COLA

The annual COLA ensures SSI payments keep pace with inflation, helping recipients maintain their purchasing power. While a 2.5% increase may seem small, it can make a meaningful difference for those with very low incomes who rely heavily on SSI to cover essential expenses.

If you have questions about your payment schedule or amounts, visit the Social Security Administration’s website or contact your local SSA office for assistance.

FAQs

Why is the December SSI payment arriving in November?

December 1 falls on a Sunday, so payments are sent early on November 29.

When will the January 2025 SSI payment be issued?

It will be sent early on December 31, 2024.

What is the 2025 COLA increase for SSI?

The COLA increase is 2.5%.

How much is the maximum SSI payment for individuals?

The maximum is $967 starting December 31, 2024.

What should I do with two December SSI payments?

Budget carefully; the second payment is for January 2025.

