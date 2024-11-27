SSI Payment of $967 with the 2025 COLA Increase Won’t Arrive on January 1 – Here’s the New Payment Date

The Supplemental Security Income (SSI) program provides critical financial support to individuals with low income or limited resources. In 2024, eligible individuals will receive a maximum payment of $943, with a 2.5% Cost-of-Living Adjustment (COLA) taking effect on December 31, 2024, increasing the maximum payment to $967.

But why is the payment due on December 31 instead of January 1? Because January 1, 2025, is a federal holiday, payments are advanced to the preceding business day, ensuring timely access to funds.

Payment Increase

The COLA adjustment applies to all SSI payments starting in December 2024, providing recipients with a modest increase based on their individual payment amounts.

Payment Increases at a Glance

Here’s how the 2.5% COLA will affect various SSI amounts:

Current Payment Additional Amount New Payment $100 $2.50 $102.50 $200 $5.00 $205.00 $300 $7.50 $307.50 $400 $10.00 $410.00 $500 $12.50 $512.50 $600 $15.00 $615.00 $700 $17.50 $717.50 $800 $20.00 $820.00 $1,000 $25.00 $1,025.00

This incremental boost ensures recipients’ payments keep pace with inflation, providing extra financial security.

Maximum SSI Payments

For individuals, the maximum SSI payment will rise to $967 after the COLA adjustment. However, certain recipients may receive even more:

Married Couples

Eligible married couples can receive up to $1,450 , an increase from $1,415.

Essential Persons

Essential persons—those who live with and provide care for SSI recipients—will see their payments increase to $484, up from $472.

Eligibility for SSI

SSI benefits are available to individuals who meet the following criteria:

Income and Resource Limits: Must have low income and limited resources.

Must have low income and limited resources. Age or Condition: Must meet at least one of the following: Be 65 years or older Have a qualifying disability Be legally blind

SSI is especially beneficial for individuals receiving low Social Security (retirement or SSDI) benefits, acting as a supplemental income source.

COLA Adjustment

The upcoming increase, while modest, can provide vital financial support for recipients. Ensuring timely access to your payment on December 31 requires:

Direct Deposit: This is the fastest way to receive your funds.

This is the fastest way to receive your funds. Updated Personal Information: Verify your details with the Social Security Administration (SSA) to avoid delays.

The COLA adjustment reflects ongoing efforts to support low-income individuals as living costs rise, ensuring SSI recipients maintain financial stability.

