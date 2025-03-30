SSI Benefits Return in April With New and Stronger Requirements to Claim Them

The Supplemental Security Income (SSI) program is sending new payments to beneficiaries in April, after no deposits were received in March. Wait, we aren’t discussing an error or anything like that: The Social Security Administration (SSA) calendar has a quirk that causes payments to be advanced to the previous business day if they fall on a weekend or holiday.

In the case of March, day 1 was a Saturday, so the payment was sent on February 28. To clarify, SSI beneficiaries receive a total of 12 payments per year, and while some months have no payments, others have double payments to compensate for the entire 12 annual payments.

How much can you receive in April 2025 from the SSI program?

Here’s some good news: in 2025, the maximum amounts increased by 2.5% due to the annual inflation adjustment (the “COLA” mentioned in the news). To be exact:

If you collect SSI as individual , the maximum is $967 per month .

, the maximum is . If you are part of a couple who receives SSI, the limit is $1,450 per month.

However, keep in mind that this is only the maximum amount, and your status as a beneficiary does not guarantee you will receive it.

The final amount is determined by a variety of factors, including whether you work (and how much you earn), whether someone assists you with food or housing expenses, and whether you receive support from family members.

For example, if you live at a friend’s house and do not contribute your fair share of rent or food, the amount could be reduced to $342.33. What’s the reason?

The program assumes you are saving on basic expenses. Furthermore, keep in mind that some states increase these amounts with a bonus. California, for example, typically provides an extra. Check your state’s rules to see if they apply.

More rigorous requirements to apply and receive SSI benefits

In April, there are no developments that directly affect payments, but there are adjustments in procedures that you should be aware of:

More rigorous identity verification: Starting March 31, 2025, if you do not use the online account my Social Security To carry out procedures (such as requesting benefits or changing your bank account), you will have to present identity documents in person. This begins to fully apply from April 14. The good news? If you already use the online platform, don’t worry: everything remains the same. Overpayments and appeals: If at any time you are overpaid (a common mistake), Social Security will continue to deduct up to 10% of your monthly payment to recover that money. But you can appeal if you think it is unfair. That’s not new, but it’s good to remember. Atension with pensions: If you receive a pension that is not covered by Social Security (such as some from public jobs), the Social Security Fairness Act It could affect other benefits, but not SSI. For now, this applies more to traditional retirements.

Before asking questions about amounts, Social Security recommends that you wait until the April payment arrives in your account. Retroactive adjustments or changes may take several days to be reflected in final payments.

If you don’t see the deposit by April 1, wait three business days. If it still does not appear, call Social Security at 1-800-772-1213 or go to your local office. Keep your social security number and supporting documents on hand in case your case needs to be reviewed.

