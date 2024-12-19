SSDI Payments in November 2024: When Will Your Benefits Arrive?

The Social Security Administration (SSA) has recently confirmed that some Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) recipients will receive a new disability benefit payment in November 2024. If you are one of these individuals, it’s important to know the specific dates when you can expect your payment.

What is Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI)?

Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) is a federal program designed to provide financial assistance to people who are unable to work due to a disability. The Social Security Administration (SSA) manages this program and makes sure over 70 million people receive benefits.

Every year, SSA releases a payment schedule to help beneficiaries know exactly when to expect their payments. These payments are scheduled based on various factors, including when a person first applied for benefits and their birthdate.

New Payment Schedule for November 2024

Here’s the breakdown of the SSDI payments for November:

November 3rd : SSI recipients and RSDI beneficiaries who first claimed benefits before May 1997 will receive their payments.

: SSI recipients and RSDI beneficiaries who first claimed benefits before May 1997 will receive their payments. November 8th (2nd Wednesday) : RSDI beneficiaries who claimed benefits after May 1997 and were born between the 1st and the 10th of the month.

: RSDI beneficiaries who claimed benefits after May 1997 and were born between the 1st and the 10th of the month. November 15th (3rd Wednesday) : RSDI beneficiaries born between the 11th and the 20th.

: RSDI beneficiaries born between the 11th and the 20th. November 22nd (4th Wednesday): RSDI beneficiaries born between the 21st and the 31st.

If your payment doesn’t arrive on the expected date, wait at least three days before contacting the SSA customer service. It is also helpful to log in to your My Social Security account to keep track of your payments.

How Much Will You Receive?

The amount of money you receive through SSDI depends on your circumstances and any adjustments made for inflation.

The average SSDI recipient will get $1,537 a month. Blind individuals will receive $2,590, with the maximum possible payment being $3,822. These amounts include a 3.4% cost of living adjustment (COLA) for 2024, though a new 2.5% COLA will take effect in 2025.

Updates to the SSDI Program

The SSA recently announced updates to the Compassionate Allowances program to speed up the approval process for disability claims. This program helps people with serious medical conditions get approved for disability benefits quickly.

Now, nine additional conditions will be added to the program, and two existing conditions will be changed. This makes it easier for those with severe disabilities to get the benefits they need without lengthy delays.

The Compassionate Allowances program has already helped over a million people, and now it will cover over 280 conditions. Medical proof is often enough for many claims under this program, making the process faster and easier for those who qualify.

November 2024 will bring new SSDI payments, and the SSA’s updated schedule is designed to ensure that beneficiaries know exactly when their payments will arrive. With the introduction of a new COLA and the expansion of the Compassionate Allowances program, those with disabilities will receive the support they need more efficiently.