SSDI Payment of Up to $4,018 Confirmed for January – Eligible Recipients to Receive This New Social Security Check

By Russian Bandana

Published on:

The first SSDI (Social Security Disability Insurance) payment for 2024 is scheduled for January 3, offering much-needed support to eligible recipients. If you’re a beneficiary, knowing the payout schedule, eligibility criteria, and payment amounts is crucial for financial planning. Here’s what you need to know.

January SSDI Payment

Recipients who qualify for the January 3, 2024 payment fall into one of these categories:

  1. Started Receiving Benefits Before May 1997: Long-term beneficiaries fall into this group.
  2. Receiving Both SSDI and Supplemental Security Income (SSI): Dual beneficiaries receive their checks on this date.

Ensure your payment plan aligns with Social Security’s schedule to avoid confusion.

Maximum SSDI Payment

The maximum SSDI payment for 2024 is $4,018. However, this amount is only accessible to individuals meeting stringent SSA requirements:

  1. Worked for 35 Years: Your earnings history must include 35 years of work.
  2. Filed at the Required Age: Filing for SSDI before reaching full retirement age can reduce your payment amount.
  3. Jobs Covered by SSA: All jobs in your work history must have been covered by Social Security.
  4. Earned Contribution and Benefit Base for 35 Years: You need a consistent earnings history meeting or exceeding the annual taxable maximum.

The challenge lies in meeting these criteria, as many individuals with disabilities are unable to control when they file for SSDI.

Average SSDI Payments

Not everyone qualifies for the maximum SSDI payment, but the average SSDI benefit offers substantial support:

  • Current Average Payment: $1,542 (as of October 2024).
  • New Average After 2025 COLA: $1,580 (a $38 increase).

For those with lower earnings or shorter work histories, payments may fall below average. In such cases, beneficiaries may also qualify for Supplemental Security Income (SSI).

Benefit Type2024 Payment2025 Payment (After COLA)
SSDI (Average)$1,542$1,580
SSI (Average)$697$714
SSI (Maximum)$967$967

SSI Eligibility

Supplemental Security Income (SSI) offers additional support for those with limited income and resources. If your SSDI payment is below average or insufficient, you may qualify for SSI. In 2024, SSI payments average $697, increasing to $714 in 2025 after the cost-of-living adjustment (COLA).

Applying for SSDI

If you’re unable to work for over a year and meet SSA’s strict definition of disability, you can apply for SSDI. Monthly benefits will continue until recovery, at which point SSDI payments transition to retirement benefits automatically.

FAQs

When is the first SSDI payment in 2024?

January 3, 2024.

What is the maximum SSDI payment for 2024?

It is $4,018.

How much is the average SSDI payment?

$1,542 in 2024, increasing to $1,580 in 2025.

Can SSI supplement low SSDI payments?

Yes, if you meet SSI requirements.

What is the maximum SSI payment in 2024?

It is $967.

