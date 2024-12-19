SSDI Payment Dates for November 2024 Based on Your Birth Date

Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) payments are usually sent out on the 3rd of each month. However, because November 3rd, 2024, falls on a weekend, no payments will be sent on that date.

Social Security does not issue payments on weekends or federal holidays. Let’s break down the new payment schedule and explain what you need to know about SSDI for November.

When Will You Get Your SSDI Payment in November?

If you have been receiving SSDI payments for a while, your next payment might not be on the usual day.

For those who started receiving Social Security Disability Insurance before May 1997, the next payment will be on November 1, 2024. If you are receiving SSDI or Supplemental Security Income (SSI), your check or direct deposit will also come on November 1st.

For most SSDI recipients, the following dates are important:

Birthday from 1st to 10th : Payment on November 13, 2024

: Payment on Birthday from 11th to 20th : Payment on November 20, 2024

: Payment on Birthday from 21st to 31st: Payment on November 27, 2024

So, make sure to check the schedule based on your birth date to avoid confusion.

How Much Can You Expect in SSDI Payments?

The amount you receive in SSDI payments depends on how much you earned over the years. The average SSDI payment in the U.S. is around $1,539 per month, which is close to the national average wage. However, some people may receive more if they earned a higher income during their working years.

Maximum SSDI payment : $3,822 per month (for those who worked at higher-paying jobs for 35 years).

: $3,822 per month (for those who worked at higher-paying jobs for 35 years). Average payment for people also receiving SSI: $698 per month.

It’s important to note that the more you earned over your working years, the more you may receive in benefits, provided you meet the required number of work credits.

Requirements for SSDI

To qualify for SSDI, you must have a disability that meets the Social Security Administration’s criteria, and you must have worked for a minimum number of years.

The longer you worked and the higher your earnings, the more you may qualify to receive.

Additionally, you must have earned enough Social Security credits. Young people who become disabled might still qualify for SSDI if they don’t have the required number of credits, but it’s important to apply as early as possible, as the application process can take time.

What If You Have SSI?

Some people receive both SSDI and Supplemental Security Income (SSI). However, your SSDI payments might be reduced if your earnings are high, which can lower your SSI check. It’s important to check both programs to make sure you understand how much you can receive.