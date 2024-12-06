SSDI Checks Scheduled for December – Social Security Confirms Official Payment Dates

The Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) program, managed by the Social Security Administration (SSA), provides crucial support to individuals unable to work due to a disabling condition. While many associate the SSA with retirement benefits, SSDI is a lifeline for millions of Americans. Here’s a closer look at SSDI eligibility, benefits, and payment schedules.

SSDI Eligibility

To qualify for SSDI, individuals must meet two key requirements:

1. Disability or Blindness

Your condition must:

Prevent you from working for at least a year or result in death.

Limit your ability to earn above the Substantial Gainful Activity (SGA) threshold: $1,550/month in 2024 for most disabilities. $2,590/month in 2024 for blindness.

threshold:

Self-employed individuals are subject to different SGA rules.

2. Work History

You must have contributed to Social Security through payroll taxes. Generally:

Adults need to have worked 5 out of the last 10 years .

. Younger workers under 24 may qualify with fewer years of work.

An added benefit of SSDI is automatic enrollment in Medicare after two years of receiving payments, even for individuals under 65.

Family Benefits

Certain family members of an SSDI recipient may also qualify for benefits. For instance:

Spouses and dependents can receive up to half of the recipient’s SSDI amount .

. Family members may also be eligible for Medicare based on the recipient’s work history.

SSDI Payment Schedule

SSDI payments are distributed on a predictable schedule. Payment dates depend on when you started receiving benefits and your birth date:

Recipients Before May 1997

Payment Date: The 3rd of each month, unless it falls on a weekend or national holiday. In such cases, payments are moved to the last business day before the holiday.

Recipients After May 1997

Payments are based on the recipient’s birth date : 1st–10th : Payments on the second Wednesday of the month. 11th–20th : Payments on the third Wednesday of the month. 21st–31st : Payments on the fourth Wednesday of the month.

:

Holidays also impact payment timing for these groups.

SSDI Payment Schedule

The December payment schedule has been adjusted for the holidays to ensure recipients receive benefits without delay:

Payment Date Eligibility December 3 Recipients who began receiving payments before May 1997. December 11 Recipients born between 1st–10th after May 1997. December 18 Recipients born between 11th–20th after May 1997. December 24 Recipients born between 21st–31st after May 1997.

Note: December 24 is the adjusted date for those who would normally receive payments on Christmas Day.

FAQs