SSDI 2025: This group of retirees will not be able to enjoy more checks in February after the 12th

The benefit paid on February 12, 2025, will be the last for many US citizens with an accepted SSDI check. At the very least, it will be the last for a long time, as they will be unable to receive an SSI payment on March 1st due to a calendar irregularity.

The advantage of all of this is that payment days can be predicted ahead of time, ensuring that the economy remains stable. Furthermore, receiving a monthly SSDI payment ensures that we have a consistent income to cover our regular expenses.

Of course, if we are not among the second group of retirees, we will not be able to receive the check on February 12th, but it is not all bad news. We should also keep in mind that we may have already received the February check, as this payment next Wednesday is the second one that the Administration sends to SSDI beneficiaries this month.

Requirements for the February 12th SSDI payment

There are two main requirements for receiving payment on February 12th. And we can’t find the type of benefit among those requirements, so it makes no difference whether our check comes from SSDI, retirement due to age, or another type of monthly check.

What matters is that your Social Security payments have been accepted since after May 1997, and you have a birthday between the first and tenth of any month. Both requirements will allow us to receive the payment on February 12th; however, if Direct Deposit is not accepted, we will be unable to receive another benefit check in February.

When does the March SSI arrive?

An error in the March calendar means that the Social Security Administration will not send the SSI payment this month. The primary reason is that March 1st, when this benefit should be sent, is a weekend. When this occurs, the Administration sends the check on the preceding working day.

As a result, on February 28th, we will only be able to receive an additional check if we have had the SSI accepted in advance. Because SSI is compatible with SSDI, we can receive both benefits each month without issue. What is certain is that each of these checks has a different amount, so SSI can be as high as $967 and SSDI can reach $4,018 in 2025.

