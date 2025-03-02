Spit-Gate Scandal: Michigan Deputy Files Legal Action Against Taco Bell Staff Member

A police officer in Michigan has accused a Taco Bell employee in Albion of spitting in her food.

How can you prove that someone spit in your food if you don’t see it? With DNA testing, of course.

Calhoun County Sheriff’s Deputy Maccah McGhee recently filed a complaint against a Taco Bell employee named Governor Cameron-Wayne Stovall. According to MLive, she has also filed a complaint against the company that owns the Albion Taco Bell location.

‘Spit-Gate’ started in September 2024, when Deputy McGhee was eating a potato bowl and noticed something slimy. She reported the strange substance to management and was informed, but her concerns were dismissed.

Deputy McGhee didn’t let it go. The deputy tested the potato bowl and the strange substance in it, as well as a court-ordered DNA sample from the accused Taco Bell employee, and the results were identical! Are you barfing right now?

How can you create something so horrific, right? Sue for $5 million in damages, that’s how. Lawyers for Deputy McGhee claim their client has lost enjoyment and is suffering from emotional distress.

I’m confident that everyone reading this will have an opinion. Some will argue that $5 million is insufficient, while others will claim it is excessive.

All I know is that it sounds absolutely disgusting, and DNA testing does not lie. I believe the case will be settled outside of court.

What do you believe the outcome will be?

