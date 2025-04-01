Southwest Missouri authorities quickly discover and arrest weekend homicide suspects

Lawrence County, Missouri — Southwest Missouri authorities confirmed Monday morning that they are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred over the weekend.

Lawrence County deputies responded to the area of Lawrence 1210 and Lawrence 2240 in Aurora on Sunday night. That is where they discovered a man lying dead in the road with an apparent gunshot wound. According to police, the suspect has already left the area.

Officers received a description of the suspect’s vehicle, and Greene County deputies located him. He was taken into custody.

Austin Stone, 24, is in the Lawrence County Jail on charges of first-degree murder and various weapons offenses. He is being held without bond.

According to investigators, the victim and the suspect knew each other. They add that agency cooperation resulted in the suspect’s arrest in less than two hours after the call.

