Southern Arkansas Women’s Tennis Dominates GAC Opener with 7-0 Win Over Arkansas Tech

By Joseph

Published on:

Southern Arkansas University’s women’s tennis team started its Great American Conference (GAC) campaign in the best way possible—by sweeping Arkansas Tech 7-0 on the road. The Muleriders showed complete control in both doubles and singles play, setting a strong tone for the rest of their conference schedule.

Muleriders Take Early Lead in Doubles

Southern Arkansas came out strong in doubles, winning all three courts to take the early lead. Josie Holderbach and Ifigeneia Kafka grabbed a 6-4 win on court one, followed by Amelie Gindl and Maria Fiacan’s 6-3 win on court two. The final doubles match was a 6-2 victory for Roksana Kokocha and Honoka Yoshimura on court three, completing a dominant opening round.

Singles Sweep Seals the Victory

Momentum from doubles carried right into singles, where the Muleriders didn’t drop a single match across all six courts.

Nationally ranked #4 Amelie Gindl led the charge with a confident 6-2, 6-2 win at the top spot. #35 Josie Holderbach followed with a 6-3, 6-0 win on court two. At line three, #73 Maria Fiacan lost only one game, cruising to a 6-0, 6-1 victory.

Kafka kept the streak going at line four with a 6-2, 6-1 win, while Kokocha had to work a little harder, winning a tight third-set super tiebreaker 6-2, 3-6, 10-8 at line five. Camila Corrales wrapped up the clean sweep for Southern Arkansas with a 6-2, 6-3 result at line six.

Looking Ahead

With this win, the Muleriders improve to 1-0 in GAC play and build early momentum in the conference season. They’ll return to the court at home on Wednesday, April 9, when they face Ouachita Baptist. First serve is scheduled for 2 p.m.

Joseph

