Southeast Virginia Is Affected by Snow and Black Ice: Travel Advisories Issued

Roanoke, VA – Tonight, Virginia and parts of North Carolina will experience hazardous weather conditions, with black ice and snowfall posing a risk to travel. Untreated roads and walkways are particularly slick, prompting residents to exercise caution.

At 8:17 p.m. on Saturday, the National Weather Service in Blacksburg issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook, warning against unnecessary travel overnight.

According to the advisory, up to 2 inches of snow fell in central and western Virginia earlier today, with residual snow and ice expected to linger until early Sunday morning.

Residents in Roanoke, Bedford, and Floyd counties are at risk of black ice, which occurs when melting snow refreezes as temperatures drop overnight. Drivers should exercise caution, especially on bridges and untreated surfaces where ice buildup is most severe.

Looking ahead, conditions will worsen by midweek as bitterly cold temperatures and dangerous wind chills sweep through the area.

The National Weather Service predicts subzero wind chills for Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday mornings. The cold increases the risk of frostbite and hypothermia, particularly for people who spend long periods of time outside.

Local officials advise residents to keep an eye on weather updates, limit travel during hazardous conditions, and stock up on heating supplies in case of a prolonged cold spell. Spotters in affected areas are encouraged to report ice conditions and snowfall amounts to help track the storm’s impact.

