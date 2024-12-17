US local news

Son shot his dad to death in the driveway before hurting his mother because he was tired of his father pressing him to “make something of himself and get a job;” arrested

By Rachel Greco

Published on:

Son shot his dad to death in the driveway before hurting his mother because he was tired of his father pressing him to make something of himself and get a job

In a disturbing occurrence in Florida, a young man’s disagreement with his parents about video gaming habits became violent and tragic. The 23-year-old identified as Joseph V. has been arrested and charged with the murder of his father and attempted murder of his mother, after a deadly conflict apparently sparked by his father’s demands that he find work.

On the night of December 7, 2024, authorities were summoned to the family’s home, where they found a sad scene. The 63-year-old father, Marvin V., was discovered dead in the driveway from a gunshot wound. Inside the residence, the 58-year-old mother, Susan V., was gravely wounded but stable after being shot. She told the arriving authorities that their son, Joseph, was the shooter.

The culprit had left the area, triggering an immediate reaction from local authorities. A BOLO (Be On the Lookout) was issued immediately across the county and nearby regions. Joseph was captured early the next morning during a traffic check.

During his detention and subsequent questioning, Joseph admitted to the shootings. He informed deputies that his acts were in retaliation to his father criticizing him for his excessive video gaming and lack of job.

“He said his father was upset with him about spending the majority of his time playing video games and ‘riding his ass’ about making something of himself and getting a job,” deputies said. This terrible escalation came after earlier conflicts, since Joseph’s criminal past includes instances of gunfire in a residential neighborhood and violence.

Sheriff G. Judd applauded the police department’s quick response in apprehending the suspect and emphasized the need of teamwork among law enforcement organizations.

“Thanks to the rapid response of the police department this violent and dangerous suspect was quickly apprehended,” according to Judd. He vowed that his detectives would carry out a thorough investigation to ensure that Joseph faced the full repercussions of his conduct.

Police Chief S. Walker expressed his sincere grief over the event and appreciation to both the sheriff’s offices. Joseph is now being kept in prison. He will be charged with first-degree murder and attempted murder. The ferocity of the crime has shocked the community, particularly considering that it occurred in a family context.

This example demonstrates the serious implications of family conflicts and mental health disorders, emphasizing the need of raising awareness and implementing intervention techniques to avoid such catastrophes. The family’s tale is a heartbreaking reminder of how unresolved tensions may develop into violence, leaving a community to grieve and seek justice for the victims.

Source

Rachel Greco

Rachel Greco covers life in US County, including the communities of Grand Ledge, Delta Township, Charlotte and US Rapids. But her beat extends to local government, local school districts and community events in communities that surround Lansing. Her goal is to tell compelling stories about the area that matter to local readers.

