Someone Is Dropping Roofing Nails on Illinois Highways – Police Say It’s No Accident

In a troubling and dangerous act, the Illinois State Police (ISP) have issued a warning after discovering large amounts of roofing nails deliberately scattered on a busy interstate. What’s worse—some of these nails were hidden inside Easter eggs, making it clear this was no accident.

According to an official report from the ISP Public Information Office, this happened on Saturday, April 5, 2025, during the early morning hours on Interstate 80 between Geneseo and Atkinson.

Nails Found in Emergency Crossovers

Troopers from ISP Troop 2 were out on patrol when they found roofing nails scattered across multiple emergency crossovers. After the first discovery, they checked other nearby areas and found more nails spread throughout several sections of the highway.

This was not a case of nails simply falling from a construction truck. Officers confirmed that some of the nails were intentionally placed inside colorful Easter eggs, which proves this was a deliberate and dangerous act.

Public Asked to Help Catch the Person Responsible

The Illinois State Police are now seeking help from the public to track down whoever is behind this. They are treating this as a serious criminal offense due to the risk of causing car accidents, injuries, or even deaths.

If you saw anything suspicious or have any information, you are urged to contact Special Agent Nicholas Rubino at 309-752-4915 ext. 4931.

This is not a prank—it’s a dangerous crime that could hurt innocent people. Tires blown out at high speeds on highways can lead to deadly crashes, especially during holiday weekends like Easter, when many families are traveling.

