US local news

Someone at the festival bit off a part of the deputy’s head, showing his skull, and then said he had “hair in his teeth”

By Rachel Greco

Published on:

Someone at the festival bit off a part of the deputy's head, showing his skull, and then said he had "hair in his teeth"

A Florida man who bit off a portion of a deputy’s scalp while attending a music festival last spring has pleaded guilty to aggravated battery and faces prison.

James Michael Anderson, 37, was among those arrested at Sol Fest, an EDM music and arts festival held in Ponce de Leon, Florida, in early May 2024.

WJHG, a local CBS affiliate, covered the chaotic scene at the time, including Anderson’s arrest on charges of biting an unnamed Holmes County Sheriff’s deputy on the head, tearing off part of his scalp and exposing his skull.

Anderson was also accused of attempting to remove the deputy’s firearm from its holster. According to Holmes County Chief Prosecutor Jacob Cook, Anderson later complained that “he had hair in his teeth.”

In a press release, Cook stated that the deputy’s injury was “the most severe bite wound I have ever seen in my career as a prosecutor.” The deputy has since recovered and returned to work.

Cook stated that he was prepared to go to trial and would call the injured deputy to testify before Anderson entered his plea. According to reports, Anderson’s attack left the deputy with “significant scarring”.

According to WJHG, 68 people were arrested at last year’s Sol Fest, the majority for drug possession, including marijuana, cocaine, ecstasy, mushrooms, and MDMA (also known as molly).

Sol Fest drew over 10,000 people last year, according to State Attorney Larry Basford’s press release. According to WJHG, a Sol Fest staffer was among those arrested, and the mayhem resulted in new outdoor gathering ordinances and legal action against the event’s promoter.

Anderson was arrested on May 5, 2024, and charged with aggravated battery against a law enforcement officer. He pleaded guilty to the charge and was sentenced by a judge to six years in prison and ten years of felony probation.

SOURCE

For You!

Someone at the festival bit off a part of the deputy's head, showing his skull, and then said he had "hair in his teeth"

Someone at the festival bit off a part of the deputy’s head, showing his skull, and then said he had “hair in his teeth”

Ditch'sanctuary' and pay NJ cops to capture and deport, politician claims

Ditch’sanctuary’ and pay NJ cops to capture and deport, politician claims

Texas officials want to crackdown on squatters. Their law will make it easy to evict any renter

Texas officials want to crackdown on squatters. Their law will make it easy to evict any renter

Democrats win the Minnesota state House special election, establishing shared control of the chamber

Democrats win the Minnesota state House special election, establishing shared control of the chamber

Fact Check: What to know about the notion that DOGE staff have taxpayer-funded 6-figure incomes

Fact Check: What to know about the notion that DOGE staff have taxpayer-funded 6-figure incomes

Rachel Greco

Rachel Greco covers life in US County, including the communities of Grand Ledge, Delta Township, Charlotte and US Rapids. But her beat extends to local government, local school districts and community events in communities that surround Lansing. Her goal is to tell compelling stories about the area that matter to local readers.

Recommend For You

IRS Sends $900 to New York Citizens in Tax Refunds – Is Your Payment on the Way? Check Eligibility

IRS Sends $900 to New York Citizens in Tax Refunds – Is Your Payment on the Way? Check Eligibility

Do you live in Idaho? Then the IRS can offer you help in filing your tax return

Do you live in Idaho? Then the IRS can offer you help in filing your tax return

US Government confirms that the IRS will be sending out tax refunds between March 10th and 16th

US Government confirms that the IRS will be sending out tax refunds between March 10th and 16th

No More CalFresh Benefits in California This Month: When’s the Next SNAP Money Coming

No More CalFresh Benefits in California This Month: When’s the Next SNAP Money Coming

The IRS’ Average Tax Refund Grew This Year: Up to $3,453 Could Be Yours

The IRS’ Average Tax Refund Grew This Year: Up to $3,453 Could Be Yours

Pastor scams ‘long-time’ friends and nonprofit out of over $230K in California, feds say

Pastor scams ‘long-time’ friends and nonprofit out of over $230K in California, feds say

New deadline to apply for the IRS stimulus check

New deadline to apply for the IRS stimulus check

New SNAP Food Stamps payments arrive before the end of this week of March only in these states

New SNAP Food Stamps payments arrive before the end of this week of March only in these states

Today’s the Last Day of March 2025 CalFresh Benefits: Up to $1,756 for Families

Today’s the Last Day of March 2025 CalFresh Benefits: Up to $1,756 for Families

IRS Tax Refunds: 2025 Average Amount May Be Not What You Imagine

IRS Tax Refunds: 2025 Average Amount May Be Not What You Imagine

Confirmed by the IRS – these people will receive $1,000 less in their tax refund – this is the real reason

Confirmed by the IRS – these people will receive $1,000 less in their tax refund – this is the real reason

These are the new $5,000 “DOGE Stimulus Checks” that Elon Musk has proposed

These are the new $5,000 “DOGE Stimulus Checks” that Elon Musk has proposed

Leave a Comment