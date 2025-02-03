Some Social Security Recipients Won’t Get Payments in the Beginning of February

By Oliver

If you receive Supplemental Security Income (SSI), you may have noticed a difference in your February payment. You might have noticed that your money arrived in January. This is not an error; instead, the Social Security Administration (SSA) intended to make this change.

We looked at the SSA’s official website and found an explanation: SSI payments are typically issued on the first of each month. When the 1st falls on a weekend or a federal holiday, the payment is moved to the last business day before that date. Because February 1, 2025 falls on a Saturday, the payment was sent out on Friday, January 31, 2025.

Why you’re not getting an SSI payment on February 1st

This means that SSI recipients will not receive a separate payment in February. But don’t worry, this is not a reduction in benefits or a missed payment.

It is simply a scheduling change to ensure that you receive your funds on time. So, when is the next payment?

The next SSI payment will be made on Friday, February 28, because March 1 is a Saturday. After that, payments will resume on their usual schedule, with the April payment arriving on Tuesday, April 1, 2025.

May’s check will arrive without any changes on the first of the month, and on May 30, you will receive a forwarded payment for June’s deposit.

The maximum SSI payment in 2025

To summarize, Supplemental Security Income (SSI) is a federal program that provides financial assistance to people over the age of 65, who are blind, or disabled, and have limited income and resources.

This includes both adults and children who meet certain eligibility requirements based on their medical condition, income, and assets. SSI provides basic necessities such as food, clothing, and shelter to those who would otherwise struggle financially.

The program is especially important for people who do not qualify for Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) or have not worked long enough to earn enough Social Security credits.

In 2025, the maximum monthly SSI benefits are $967 for individuals, $1,450 for couples, and $484 for an essential person. An essential person is usually a family member or close companion who lives with and cares for an SSI recipient.

These amounts were increased by 2.5% in 2024 as part of the cost of living adjustment (COLA) for the fiscal year 2025 across all US states, and they will remain valid until September 2025.

Oliver

