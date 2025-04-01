Some Egg Beaters and Bob Evans egg substitutes were recalled because they contained bleach

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has issued a recall for some Egg Beaters and Bob Evans liquid egg products because they may contain a bleach-based cleaning solution.

Cargill Kitchen Solutions of Lake Odessa, Michigan, recalled the liquid egg substitutes because they may have contained sodium hypochlorite, also known as bleach. The recall includes 212,268 pounds of the products manufactured on March 12 and 13.

The USDA said its Food Safety and Inspection Service received a tip about the possible contamination, but the agency stated that using the products should not have any negative health consequences. Cargill stated in an email to CBS MoneyWatch that no illnesses or injuries have been reported as a result of using the products.

Cargill reported that the recalled products were distributed to food-service customers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Iowa, Ohio, and Texas. “As food and consumer safety is top priority, we have set up a consumer hotline to answer any questions regarding the recall at 1-844-419-1574,” the manufacturer stated.

However, according to the USDA, the products could have been distributed nationwide.

The agency’s food safety unit stated that consumers who purchased the recalled products should not consume them, and restaurants should not serve them. “These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase,” according to the bureau.

Egg Beaters Original Liquid Egg Substitute, 32-oz. (2-lb.) carton, use-by date: AUG 10 2025.

Egg Beaters Cage-free Original Liquid Egg Substitute, 32-oz. (2-lb.) carton, use-by date: AUG 09 2025.

Egg Beaters Cage-free Original Frozen Egg Substitute, 32-oz. (2-lb.) carton and Egg Beaters No Enjauladas Original Sustituto de Huevo Congelado, use-by date: MAR 07 2026.

Bob Evans Better’n Eggs Made with Real Egg Whites 32-oz. (2-lb.) carton, use-by date: AUG 10 2025.

The recalled items also bear the establishment number “G1804” ink-jetted on the carton.

