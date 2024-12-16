US local news

Sofia Vergara “never looked so good” in throwback string bikini photos

By Oliver

Sofia Vergara never looked so good in throwback string bikini photos

When she’s not judging talent on America’s Got Talent alongside supermodel Heidi Klum, music producer Simon Cowell, and standup comedian Howie Mandel, actress Sofia Vergara keeps her millions of Instagram followers entertained with bikini photos from the past and present, as seen below from a recent holiday with friends and family.

When the former Modern Family actress shared the retro camouflage-print string bikini photographs below, from her time as a bikini model in Miami, her followers went crazy with admiration. One fan said, “As a retired soldier… camouflage never looked so good!!!”

Vergara is doubling down on the camouflage style this week in New York City, as seen here in a long winter coat with a camo design. She adds that she is preparing for autumn 2025! with Walmart, the only vendor of her clothes line.

A four-month-pregnant mother of two died in front of her children when her boyfriend, whom she had been arguing with earlier, pulled a revolver from the shelf and shot her in the head

A Southern California man was arrested for allegedly driving an off-road vehicle into a crowd of children

This Florida couple purchased an empty lot for $17,500, only to discover that they are legally prohibited from building on the new property. Here's why and how to prevent a similar occurrence

Ex-Nasa engineer shot dead while having a smoke break during the Warriors game in a horrifying carjacking

Trump appoints a New Jerseyan to serve as ambassador to Ireland

