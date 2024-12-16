Sofia Vergara “never looked so good” in throwback string bikini photos

When she’s not judging talent on America’s Got Talent alongside supermodel Heidi Klum, music producer Simon Cowell, and standup comedian Howie Mandel, actress Sofia Vergara keeps her millions of Instagram followers entertained with bikini photos from the past and present, as seen below from a recent holiday with friends and family.

When the former Modern Family actress shared the retro camouflage-print string bikini photographs below, from her time as a bikini model in Miami, her followers went crazy with admiration. One fan said, “As a retired soldier… camouflage never looked so good!!!”

Vergara is doubling down on the camouflage style this week in New York City, as seen here in a long winter coat with a camo design. She adds that she is preparing for autumn 2025! with Walmart, the only vendor of her clothes line.

