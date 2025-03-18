Social Security will pay up to $2,000 to these individuals on March 19

Beneficiaries of the United States Social Security System are in luck. The Administration has already confirmed that it will pay up to $2,000 to certain individuals on March 19th, including retirees and those receiving Supplemental Security Income (SSI) and Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI).

In this regard, the American Social Security Administration has confirmed that payments are made based on the beneficiaries’ dates of birth.

As a result, those born between the 1st and 10th of any month receive the money on the second Wednesday of that month; those born between the 11th and 20th receive it on the third; and those born between the 21st and the 31st receive it on the last day of the month.

Workers who retired before May 1997, as well as SSI beneficiaries, do not adhere to this payment schedule, as the Administration sends them money in the first days of the month.

People who will receive $2,000 from Social Security

According to the United States Public Administration, on March 19th, thousands of Social Security recipients will receive a large sum of money in their bank accounts. As a result, individuals who have registered with this institution and met the established requirements may be eligible to receive this amount.

Thus, according to Social Security, the distribution calendar, and the SSA estimates table, retirees born between the 11th and 20th of the month will receive an average payment of $2000 on Wednesday, March 19.

This leaves only one payment for the third month of the year, which will be made to people born between the 21st and the 31st and distributed on March 26th.

According to Social Security, the month of March will conclude with good news for Social Security beneficiaries, particularly retirees who are registered as pensioners with the United States Public Administration.

Average payment for Social Security retirees

Payment amounts vary depending on each beneficiary’s history and case. However, the SSA provides estimates and simulators to help people plan for their retirement, whether they are single or have a family.

This allows for an initial estimate of the amount that each worker will receive based on the number of years worked and the age at which they will retire.

However, according to official data, the average monthly payment for a worker retiring in 2025 is $1,976, with couples receiving up to $3,089 in total. However, the exact amount is determined by a number of factors, including the number of years of system contributions and the retirement age.

Otherwise, US Social Security beneficiaries receive an average payment of $967 for individuals and $1,450 for couples who declare jointly, according to the Administration.

