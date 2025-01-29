Social Security to Deliver $967 to Beneficiaries This Week: Find Out If You Qualify

This week, the Social Security Administration (SSA) will distribute hundreds of millions of dollars to beneficiaries across the country, with payments of up to $967 for those who qualify. These are payments from Supplemental Security Income (SSI), a special fund for at-risk individuals.

SSI applicants will begin receiving funds as early as this week, as part of a program designed to assist adults and children who are disabled or blind and have a low or no income. These benefit payments are a critical component of the country’s social assistance system, keeping millions of beneficiaries out of poverty and food insecurity.

An SSI payment will arrive sooner than expected: SSA explains why

On Friday, January 31, the Social Security Administration (SSA) will process SSI payments. SSI payments are typically made on the first of each month, but they can be moved if they coincide with a weekend or federal holiday.

On its official blog, the SSA explained that these payment movements are carried out to ensure that recipients’ money arrives on time. The agency clarified that this procedure does not imply a duplicate payment from the previous month, so beneficiaries do not need to communicate to report this fact, implying that it is not an anomaly and will have no legal consequences for anyone.

Maximum 2025 SSI Payments

Since the beginning of this year, the annual Cost of Living Adjustment (COLA) has reduced the maximum amount of benefits that can be received by 2.5%. For 2025, the maximum SSI benefit has been increased to $967 for individuals and $1,450 for couples, up from $943 and $1,415 in 2024. The maximum allotment for an essential person to assist an elderly or disabled person is $484.

As a result of the pandemic’s inflation, this year’s COLA increase is much lower than 3.2% in 2024 and 8.7% in 2023, which was nearly a record.

The large SSI payments vary depending on a number of factors, including the applicant’s income, the type of disability, and the number of people living in the household. According to the Congressional Research Service, the average SSI payment administered by the federal government in February 2024 was $697, but it is unclear what the average payment will be in 2025.

Source