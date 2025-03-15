Social Security recipients may lose entire checks this month – exact steps to take to avoid suspension

However, the Social Security Administration warns that many people’s benefits may be interrupted if they do not meet certain requirements.

According to the SSA, recipients must take proactive steps to ensure they have access to their funds.

There are several steps involved, the most important of which is ensuring that your information is correct and up to date.

The SSA stated that checks may be delayed, misdirected, or even stopped if it does not have access to the correct information.

This includes your address, marital status, and job status.

To avoid delays in receiving your check, recipients should log in to their Social Security account on the website and double-check their personal information.

Second, all recipients must ensure that their income is reported correctly.

The SSA has strict reporting requirements, and those who earn more than they report may have their checks temporarily reduced or suspended.

The Department also notes that failure to accurately report earnings may result in overpayments, which recipients must repay in full.

There is growing concern about the Social Security Administration’s rising levels of overpayments.

This week, the SSA reinstated a policy that will require recipients to repay up to 100% of incorrect payments.

According to the SSA’s 2024 inspector general report, less than 1% of its payments are “improper,” including overpayments and underpayments.

BILLIONS IN OVERPAYMENTS

However, 1% of the total $1.6 trillion in benefits paid out each year remains worth billions of dollars.

Last year, the United States Sun reported that the Social Security Administration overpaid people by $9 billion per year.

Finally, all Social Security recipients must complete residency verification checks.

The Social Security Administration requires that all beneficiaries reside at their registered address.

Any discrepancies with this may result in the suspension of your checks until the problem is resolved.

All recipients must keep their residence up to date and respond to any requests for information from the SSA.

PAYMENTS INCOMING

The final Social Security checks of up to $5,108 were mailed this week.

For some, however, the news is even better. A retroactive bonus could also be on the way, thanks to a significant change in Social Security law.

The Social Security Administration (SSA) distributes payments in a staggered manner based on birth dates.

Those born between the 11th and 20th of the month will get their checks today, March 12.

While these payments are part of the regular Social Security distribution, a separate group of beneficiaries may receive additional funds soon.

The amount you receive is determined by several factors, including your earning history and retirement age.

