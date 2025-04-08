Social Security Payments: Who Gets the Check on April 9, 2025, and How to Qualify

On April 9, 2025, the Social Security Administration (SSA) will be sending out payments to eligible recipients. However, not all Social Security beneficiaries will receive their payments on that specific day. There are certain conditions that must be met to qualify for the April 9th check.

Who Gets the Payment on April 9th?

The payment sent on April 9, 2025, will be for Group 2 retirees. These are individuals who meet two mandatory conditions:

Received benefits after May 1997. Have a birthday between the 1st and 10th of any month.

If you fall under Group 2, you will receive your monthly check on the 2nd Wednesday of the month. So, make sure to check if you meet these conditions if you want to get the payment on April 9th.

Who Doesn’t Get Social Security on April 9th?

Certain groups of retirees will not receive their payments on April 9th. These include:

Group 1 retirees: Beneficiaries who started receiving benefits before May 1997.

Group 3 retirees: Beneficiaries who started receiving benefits after May 1997, but have birthdays between the 21st and 31st of any month.

Those in Group 1 have already received their payments in earlier dates. Retirees in Group 3 will receive their payments on a later date, depending on their birthday.

Direct Deposit and Payment Timing

To receive your payment as soon as it is issued, you should have Direct Deposit activated. Direct Deposit is the fastest way to get your check, and if you have this method set up, you will receive your payment on April 9th itself.

If you don’t have Direct Deposit, your payment will not be available on the same day. Instead, you’ll have to wait a few more days for the check to arrive.

How Much Will You Receive?

The amount you will receive in April 2025 depends on your work history and how much you paid into the system while working. However, your monthly check for April will be the same as the previous months in 2025.

If this is your first time receiving Social Security benefits, the amount you get will be similar to the standard payments made for the rest of the year.

