Social Security Payments in 2025: How to Get the $5,108 Benefit

In 2025, the Social Security Administration (SSA) will start announcing when retirees can expect their Cost-of-Living Adjustment (COLA) raise and the new maximum payment amounts.

If you’re a retiree or planning for retirement, you’ll want to understand these changes to make sure you don’t miss out on potential benefits.

What is the COLA Raise in 2025?

The COLA raise in 2025 is an increase in Social Security benefits to help seniors keep up with inflation.

This raise will only be given to people receiving Supplemental Security Income (SSI) in December 2024. However, most other recipients will have to wait until January 2025 to see their increased payments.

How Do You Qualify for the $5,108 Payment in 2025?

In 2025, some people will be eligible for a maximum Social Security payment of $5,108. But to qualify for this amount, there are several requirements:

Pay Enough Payroll Taxes: You must have jobs that paid enough taxes into the SSA system. Earn the Taxable Maximum: You need to have earned the taxable maximum amount for 35 years. In 2025, that amount is $176,100, up from $168,600 in 2024. Work for at Least 35 Years: You must have worked for at least 35 years. Age Requirement: To get the full $5,108, you must apply for Social Security retirement benefits at age 70.

If you didn’t meet all these requirements when you applied, you won’t qualify for the highest payment. However, if you’re waiting to get the biggest possible benefit, you can delay your application until you feel ready to retire.

Key Social Security Payment Dates in 2025

The SSA will release new payment schedules for seniors in January 2025. Here are some important dates:

January 3

January 8

January 15

January 22

These dates are when retirees will start seeing their payments, which could be up to $5,108.

SSDI vs. Retirement Benefits

If you’re receiving Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI), you must apply before turning 62 to be eligible.

SSDI payments are generally lower than retirement benefits. In 2024, the maximum SSDI payment is $3,822, while the largest retirement payment is $4,873.

Some people who receive SSDI or retirement benefits may also qualify for Supplemental Security Income (SSI) if they don’t earn much.

Understanding these changes in Social Security is essential for ensuring you receive the maximum benefits available in 2025.

If you’re approaching retirement age, make sure you meet the necessary work requirements and file for Social Security at the right age.

With these steps, you can start planning for the higher payments and the changes that will come in January 2025.