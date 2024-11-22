Social Security Payment Details: Who Will Get the October 23 Check?

Every month, seniors receive Social Security payments to help with their expenses. On October 23, 2024, the fourth Social Security payment for this month will be sent out.

However, not everyone is eligible for this payment. Let’s explore the details of this payment and what you need to know about the amount you could receive.

What is the Social Security Payment for October 23?

On October 23, 2024, eligible seniors will receive their final Social Security check for this month. This payment is for those who are old enough and qualify for Social Security benefits. However, if you are receiving Supplemental Security Income (SSI), you will not receive this payment.

Who Gets the October 23 Payment?

Only people who qualify based on their age and Social Security status will receive this payment. If your birthday falls between January 21 and December 31, you will receive your last payment of the month on this date. However, if you were born on the 20th of any month, your payment will be different.

Amount of the October 23 Payment

The amount of money you receive on October 23 depends on several factors:

How much you earned while working

When you applied for Social Security

How many years you worked

The taxes you paid as a worker

Whether you earned the taxable maximum amount for 35 years

Because of these factors, not everyone will receive the same amount. The average Social Security check for retirees is about $1,920 per month as of August 2024. If you filed for Social Security at age 62, you can receive up to $2,710.

If you filed at your Full Retirement Age of 66, you could get as much as $3,822. People who file at age 70 can receive a check for up to $4,873.

When Will People Get Their November Payments?

People who received their first Social Security payment before May 1997 will get their payment for November on November 1. Typically, these payments are made on November 3, but since November 3 is a Sunday this year, the payments will be sent earlier.

Social Security payments provide essential support for seniors. If you’re eligible for the October 23 payment, remember that the amount you get depends on how much you’ve worked and your filing age.

As we move into November, some seniors will receive their next payment on November 1. Keep track of these dates to ensure you get the benefits you’re entitled to.