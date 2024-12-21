Social Security offices will be closed for 24 hours during this day in December – Here’s what to do if you need their attention

Christmas is almost here, and while we are all excited for some cheer, we must remember that some of our financial commitments will not be suspended owing to the arrival of Santa Claus. The continuation of Social Security benefits in December can be considered a gift.

This month’s payment schedule may be skewed due to holidays, but the Administration remains committed to ensuring timely payments. Offices will be closed to allow employees to recharge with their families.

Social Security Payments remaining in 2025

The Social Security payment schedule is broken into three sections for ease of understanding:

Supplemental Security Income (SSI) payments: paid for all beneficiaries on the first of every month. This is the only payment that is compatible with other Social Security benefits which is why it is in a separate category.

paid for all beneficiaries on the first of every month. This is the only payment that is compatible with other Social Security benefits which is why it is in a separate category. Retirement, family, survivor or disability payments for beneficiaries that started receiving benefits before May 1997. These are distributed on the third of every month.

Retirement, family, survivor or disability payments for beneficiaries that started receiving benefits after May 1997. Those are distributed on different dates through the month based on a birth date schedule. As a general rule, recipients whose birthdays fall on 1st-10th of the month will receive their benefits on the second Wednesday of any given month, those born on 11th-20th will receive payouts on the third Wednesday, and those with birthdays on 21st-31st will see their payments on the fourth Wednesday.

These payments can be delayed by weekends and national holidays, as will be the case in December, thus payments are changed to guarantee that they arrive on time.

The adjustment suggests that they will be shifted to the previous day when banks are open and the US Postal Service runs, allowing beneficiaries to get them on time. Taking this into consideration, there is still one 2024 payment due in December, which will be distributed early.

The remaining payment will be delivered on December 24, a non-holiday, to all retirement, family, survivor, or disability recipients born between the 21st and 31st of any month after May 1997. The cash should be distributed on the 25th, however that is Christmas Day, which is a national holiday. This means that the payment is given ahead of schedule to guarantee that any potential delays do not have a detrimental impact on beneficiaries.

The SSI payment for January will be given on December 31st, with the necessary modifications for the new year. This is due to the fact that January 1st is a national holiday.

Other things to take into account

SSA offices will be closed on critical Christmas holidays, such as December 25 and January 1, resulting in no in-person or specialized phone support available. Any tasks will need to be transferred to the website, which will remain functioning during these days.

If you require additional assistance, please wait until the new year. Additionally, the SSA has created an appointment system that will begin on January 6, 2025.

Contact your local office to book an in-person visit before it is too late. Walk-ins will still be accepted, but wait times will be longer because everyone with an appointment will have priority.

