By Rachel Greco

Social Security New SSI payment schedule in 2025

The SSI payment schedule for 2025 is now ready. If you want to know when your next Supplemental Security Income payment is due in 2025, this is all you need to know.

In case you’re wondering, your January 1 payment does not appear on the 2025 calendar because it will be sent on December 31, 2024. In this way, the Social Security Administration avoids sending money on New Year’s Day, a federal holiday.

Additionally, the February SSI payment will be delivered on January 31, 2025. As a result, another change to the schedule is planned for the second payment next year.

March’s payday will also be affected by the weekend. Since March 1 is a Saturday, the payment must be made on the previous business day, February 28, 2025.

No SSI scheduled on March

Don’t be concerned if you see the March schedule; the Supplemental Security Income check or deposit for this month will be sent ahead of schedule. So, good news: your payment will be delivered 24 hours in advance.

Payment Schedule for SSI in 2025

April and May will have no surprises when it comes to their payments on the first of the month. However, the June check will be issued on May 30. This means Social Security has scheduled two paydays in the same month.

Save your money for June, as it is not a bonus or extra money. All payments from January to December 1 will include the 2025 COLA increase, which is $967 for individuals and $1,450 for couples.

SSI payment schedule July through August

The Supplemental Security Income payments for July and August are due on the first of the month. As a result, nothing about this program stands out during those months. However, there is a significant change that may benefit you if you are also receiving retirement benefits.

Payment Schedule for SSI in 2025

On August 1, retirees who are eligible for their monthly payment on the third will receive SSI and retirement benefits. As a result, those who receive both Social Security and Supplemental Security Income will benefit from a double payday.

The SSI payment for September will be delivered on August 29, 2025. October also has two paydays scheduled. One on the first, and another on October 31st, but in November. December will bring two paydays, the last on December 31 being the one for January 1, 2026.

