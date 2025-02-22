Social Security group 4 retirees are in luck: they get $5,180 on February 26th

Social Security group 4 retirees are in luck they get $5,180 on February 26th

In order to receive the new payment from the United States Social Security, the benefit must have been accepted after May 1997. That is the first requirement, but not the only one.

Furthermore, the collection method we choose will determine whether we receive the payment immediately or later.

Without further ado, the birthday is the other mandatory requirement for determining whether or not the check will be delivered on February 26th.

Remember that the Social Security payment schedule is divided into four payment days, so having one of these checks allows you to collect your benefit each month.

Even so, it is true that the remaining groups of retirees in the United States have already received their benefits in recent weeks. After all, the payment on February 26, 2025, is the last of the Social Security payments for this month.

Therefore, this is the last of the checks for retirees in February, although it is true that on the 28th we will have an extra payment.

Who gets the new Social Security payment?

Only group 4 pensioners are eligible for this new benefit on February 26th, 2025. If you are not one of these pensioners, you should have received the payment in your current account by now, as the Administration sent payments to groups 1, 2, and 3 on February 3rd, 12th, and 19th of this year.

To be eligible for this benefit as a member of the fourth group of retirees, you must:

To receive a Social Security benefit on February 26th, we must follow this process. In any case, if you have activated Direct Deposit, you will be able to confirm that the payment for this benefit will only arrive on the specified day. If we have not enabled this method of collection, the check will be delivered a few days later.

Extra Social Security payment in February

After the Social Security payment on February 26th, we will receive an additional payment on February 28th. On this day, we may find Supplemental Security Income payments for beneficiaries who have received advance benefit approval. As a result, we may only receive this check if we are eligible for it, as it is not the same as our retirement payment.

This payment is actually due on March 1st, but that is a weekend. In that case, the Administration sends the check on the previous working day, which is February 28th of this month. Remember that the method of collection completely alters the day on which we receive the benefit.

