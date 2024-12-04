Social Security Confirms – SSI Payments for December, Ranging from $484 to $1,450, Will Be Issued in 4 Weeks

The Supplemental Security Income (SSI) program provides crucial support for low-income Americans who are aged, blind, or disabled. While SSI issues 12 payments annually, changes in payment dates occur when holidays or weekends disrupt the standard schedule. One notable adjustment is the advance payment of January’s SSI benefits to December 31, 2024, incorporating the 2025 Cost of Living Adjustment (COLA). Here’s what recipients need to know.

Eligibility

To qualify for SSI, strict eligibility criteria must be met. Applicants must have low income, minimal resources, and satisfy one of the following conditions:

Have a qualifying disability

Be legally blind

Be at least 65 years old

If your application has not been approved by the Social Security Administration (SSA), you won’t be eligible for payments, including the upcoming December 31 disbursement.

December Payment Details

The December 31, 2024, SSI payment reflects the 2025 COLA increase, ensuring recipients receive an additional $2.50 for every $100 of SSI benefits. This adjustment is a welcome relief as it helps offset inflation and rising costs.

Here’s how payments change with the COLA:

Recipient Type 2024 Amount 2025 Amount Increase Essential Person $472 $484 +$12 Individual $943 $967 +$24 Eligible Married Couple $1,415 $1,450 +$35

It’s important to note that these amounts represent maximum potential benefits. The actual amount received depends on factors like income, benefits, and resources. For instance, while the average recipient receives $697 monthly, seniors aged 65+ typically collect around $576.

Factors Impacting Payments

SSI payment amounts are calculated based on your financial situation. The less income and fewer resources you have, the higher your benefit may be. However, any additional income, gifts, or resources could reduce your payment.

For married couples, combined income and resources determine eligibility and payment amounts. Eligible couples may receive up to $1,450, a modest increase from 2024’s $1,415 maximum.

No Other Paydays

Unlike Social Security retirement or SSDI, SSI payments are not distributed on staggered dates. Everyone eligible for the December 31 payment will receive it simultaneously, ensuring consistent benefits for all recipients.

Adjustments like these highlight the importance of staying informed about benefit changes and payment schedules. If you qualify for SSI, mark December 31, 2024, on your calendar and look forward to the new COLA increase in your payment.

FAQs