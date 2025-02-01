Social Security confirms – Here’s how you can get the back retirement benefits you’re owed – before this deadline

In recent days, the Social Security Administration has confirmed the steps beneficiaries must take to claim their back retirement benefits this year. Many Americans rely solely on their Social Security retirement benefits for income. As a result, receiving a check as early as possible each month can be extremely beneficial.

However, we do occasionally encounter scheduling issues, payment delays, and more precarious situations. Beneficiaries will always have options if they do not receive their Social Security payment on time.

While true, these methods are only available if we can obtain the entire check. For example, we will be unable to claim a disability payment if we are no longer eligible.

Steps beneficiaries should follow to get their retirement benefits

There are two important factors to consider when addressing this issue. The bank’s role and the Social Security Administration’s duties are diametrically opposed.

In most cases, the bank withholds or delays the distribution of Social Security benefits; therefore, it is critical to understand that we cannot directly request these benefits from the Administration without first resolving any potential issues with the bank. To handle this correctly, take the following actions:

Get in touch with the bank first: For several reasons, including pending debts, account irregularities, or verification problems, banks may withhold cash. Before elevating the issue, contact the bank to find out what’s causing it and see if they can fix it.

You should only approach the Administration if the bank cannot offer a solution. They can conduct more research and make sure you get the advantages you are entitled to, but you should only take this action after you have exhausted all other avenues with the bank.

According to Social Security, monthly benefits should be paid to beneficiaries on time each month, and beneficiaries who don’t receive their checks on time should file a claim as soon as feasible so they can get this issue resolved. Keep the following in mind to prevent future issues:

Make sure the bank and the Social Security Administration have the most recent versions of your personal information.

To predict when your payments will come, familiarize yourself with the Social Security payment calendar.

Verify that there are no unpaid bills or problems with your bank account that can cause payments to be delayed.

Remember that regular Social Security benefits are typically paid on a different day than Supplemental Security Income (SSI) checks. As a result, you should not expect to receive them all at once.

Likewise, the dates on which Social Security benefits are paid out vary depending on the retiree group to which you belong, so make sure you know when you will receive them.

Being proactive, organized, and knowledgeable can help you avoid delays and ensure that you receive your benefits on time and without unnecessary worry.

Federal retired workers could soon see an increase in their Social Security benefits

The Senate has passed the Social Security Fairness Act, which seeks to improve Social Security benefits for retired public-sector employees.

The bill, which passed 76-20, is expected to be signed by President Joe Biden, but it is unclear whether he will do so. The legislation was introduced in 2023 and passed with bipartisan support in the House of Representatives.

It would eliminate the Windfall Elimination Provision (WEP) and the Government Pension Offset (GPO). According to Social Security projections for 2022, more than 2 million Americans are retired, and supporters of the plan argue that it will help those whose benefits are limited due to the WEP and GPO.

They also highlighted how the WEP and GPO unfairly reduced retirement and disability payments for Americans who paid into Social Security and worked in the public sector.

