Finance

SSDI Payments Scheduled from December 11 to December 24 – Social Security Confirms Disability Checks Up to $3,822

By Russian Bandana

Published on:

Donald Trump

Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) recipients have several payment dates to look forward to in December 2024, along with important updates for 2025. Whether you’re anticipating a December payment or curious about the 2025 Cost of Living Adjustment (COLA), here’s everything you need to know.

December SSDI Payments

December’s SSDI payments are scheduled based on the recipient’s birthdate, with payments typically issued on the second, third, and fourth Wednesdays of the month. However, due to the Christmas holiday, one payment date has been shifted.

Here’s the revised schedule:

Birth Date RangePayment Date
1st–10thWednesday, December 11
11th–20thWednesday, December 18
21st–31stTuesday, December 24

For recipients who received their SSDI payment on December 3, an additional Supplemental Security Income (SSI) check may be available on December 31, 2024.

Important Changes

The Social Security Administration (SSA) confirmed that the payment for recipients born between the 21st and 31st will be issued on Tuesday, December 24, instead of the usual Wednesday. This adjustment accommodates the federal holiday on December 25.

Payment Amounts

While the average SSDI payment in 2024 is $1,542, individual payments vary significantly. Factors such as your work history, lifetime earnings, and the age at which you filed for SSDI influence your benefit amount.

Maximum SSDI Payment

The maximum SSDI payment in 2024 is $3,822, but it will increase to $4,018 in 2025, reflecting a 2.5% COLA adjustment. However, this maximum applies only to high earners with substantial work histories.

2025 COLA Adjustments

The 2.5% COLA increase will affect payments starting in January 2025. Payments reflecting this boost will be issued on January 3, 8, 15, and 22, depending on the recipient’s birthdate. None of the December payments will include the 2025 COLA adjustment.

What You Should Know

  1. Payment Variability: Not all recipients receive the average amount. Your payment could be lower or higher based on your earnings record.
  2. No December COLA: December SSDI payments will not include the COLA increase. The new rates will begin in January 2025.
  3. Keep Track of Dates: Adjustments to payment schedules, especially during holidays, mean staying informed is crucial.

December brings critical SSDI payment dates, with adjustments for federal holidays. Additionally, the upcoming COLA increase in 2025 promises a modest boost to SSDI benefits. Addressing your payment schedule and factors influencing your benefit amount can help you plan better for the months ahead.

FAQs

When are December SSDI payments?

December 11, 18, or 24, based on birthdate.

Why is the December 24 payment early?

Christmas is a federal holiday, so payments move to Tuesday.

Will December payments include COLA?

No, the 2025 COLA begins with January payments.

What’s the maximum SSDI payment in 2024?

It’s $3,822, increasing to $4,018 in 2025.

Can SSI recipients get an extra check?

Yes, SSI recipients may get an extra check on December 31.

For You!

Donald Trump

Who Is Scheduled to Receive Their Texas SNAP Benefits This Week?

Donald Trump

How to Claim a New VA Disability in Addition to Your Existing Benefits

Donald Trump

Who Qualifies for the $1,312 Stimulus Payment in December 2024?

Donald Trump

How to Apply for SSI in 2025 – Key Changes for Next Year’s Social Security Application Process

Donald Trump

If You’re on This List, You Can Retire Before 65 – Major Changes Coming in 2025

2025 COLA disability benefits SSDI payments December SSDI schedule

Russian Bandana

A seasoned tax analyst renowned for his expertise in international taxation. Bandana's contributions to the tax news blog provide readers with valuable insights into the complexities of cross-border taxation and compliance.

Recommend For You

Donald Trump

Who Is Scheduled to Receive Their Texas SNAP Benefits This Week?

Donald Trump

How to Claim a New VA Disability in Addition to Your Existing Benefits

Donald Trump

Who Qualifies for the $1,312 Stimulus Payment in December 2024?

Donald Trump

How to Apply for SSI in 2025 – Key Changes for Next Year’s Social Security Application Process

Donald Trump

If You’re on This List, You Can Retire Before 65 – Major Changes Coming in 2025

Donald Trump

What’s the Difference Between Social Security and Supplemental Security Income (SSI)?

Donald Trump

SSDI Payments Scheduled from December 11 to December 24 – Social Security Confirms Disability Checks Up to $3,822

Donald Trump

Final $500 Stimulus Check Payments in California – All the Details You Need to Know

Donald Trump

What Is SSDI? Everything You Need to Know About This Social Security Benefit in the United States

Donald Trump

Social Security Confirms – Retirement Payments Canceled for Failing to Complete Mandatory Procedures

Donald Trump

New $725 Payment Available Just Before Christmas – Check Out If You’re on the List

Donald Trump

What Is the Amount of This Week’s CalFresh December Payment, and Who Is Eligible to Receive It?

Leave a Comment