SSDI Payments Scheduled from December 11 to December 24 – Social Security Confirms Disability Checks Up to $3,822

Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) recipients have several payment dates to look forward to in December 2024, along with important updates for 2025. Whether you’re anticipating a December payment or curious about the 2025 Cost of Living Adjustment (COLA), here’s everything you need to know.

December SSDI Payments

December’s SSDI payments are scheduled based on the recipient’s birthdate, with payments typically issued on the second, third, and fourth Wednesdays of the month. However, due to the Christmas holiday, one payment date has been shifted.

Here’s the revised schedule:

Birth Date Range Payment Date 1st–10th Wednesday, December 11 11th–20th Wednesday, December 18 21st–31st Tuesday, December 24

For recipients who received their SSDI payment on December 3, an additional Supplemental Security Income (SSI) check may be available on December 31, 2024.

Important Changes

The Social Security Administration (SSA) confirmed that the payment for recipients born between the 21st and 31st will be issued on Tuesday, December 24, instead of the usual Wednesday. This adjustment accommodates the federal holiday on December 25.

Payment Amounts

While the average SSDI payment in 2024 is $1,542, individual payments vary significantly. Factors such as your work history, lifetime earnings, and the age at which you filed for SSDI influence your benefit amount.

Maximum SSDI Payment

The maximum SSDI payment in 2024 is $3,822, but it will increase to $4,018 in 2025, reflecting a 2.5% COLA adjustment. However, this maximum applies only to high earners with substantial work histories.

2025 COLA Adjustments

The 2.5% COLA increase will affect payments starting in January 2025. Payments reflecting this boost will be issued on January 3, 8, 15, and 22, depending on the recipient’s birthdate. None of the December payments will include the 2025 COLA adjustment.

What You Should Know

Payment Variability: Not all recipients receive the average amount. Your payment could be lower or higher based on your earnings record. No December COLA: December SSDI payments will not include the COLA increase. The new rates will begin in January 2025. Keep Track of Dates: Adjustments to payment schedules, especially during holidays, mean staying informed is crucial.

December brings critical SSDI payment dates, with adjustments for federal holidays. Additionally, the upcoming COLA increase in 2025 promises a modest boost to SSDI benefits. Addressing your payment schedule and factors influencing your benefit amount can help you plan better for the months ahead.

