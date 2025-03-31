Social Security confirms April 2025 payment schedule

Social Security confirms April 2025 payment schedule

We now have the full list of Social Security payments for April 2025, which lets us make plans.

There are different types of Social Security retirement checks that people in the United States can get in April 2025. Besides that, they can also get an extra check in April for $967. However, you need to look at both the whole calendar and the rules for each payment day.

In the next few days, we might get the first of our Social Security checks if our names are on the list of retired people who are eligible for them. The truth is that the Administration will send the first payment as soon as April starts. This will be a check that people can use for anything they need.

Complete Social Security schedule for April 2025

In April 2025, there are no surprises or problems with the way Social Security payments are made. This means that payments will be made on the first, third, second, third, and fourth Wednesdays of each month.

To avoid problems with your money this month, it is best to look at the full calendar first. The exact payment days depend on both the beneficiary’s date of birth and the year of retirement.

So, here is the full list of when Social Security will pay out in April 2025:

Payment DatePayment Type
April 1Supplemental Security Income payments.
April 3Payments for pensioners prior to May 1997.
April 9Pensioners after May 1997 are in this group. You must also have your birthday between the 1st and the 10th of any month.
April 16Pensioners after May 1997 are in this group. You must also have your birthday between the 11th and the 20th of any month.
April 23Retirees after May 1997 are in this group. Your birthday must also fall between the 21st and 31st of any month.

The SSI payment is made on one of the five different payment days. Remember to turn on Direct Deposit so that you can get the money. If we do that, we will get the check the same day it is sent.

You can also get both SSI and Social Security in the same month. People who are retired and whose payments are accepted get two checks, which means they can live better and have more money.

