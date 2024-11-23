Social Security COLA 2025: How the 2.5% Increase Affects You

The Social Security Administration (SSA) has announced the Cost of Living Adjustment (COLA) for 2025, reflecting a 2.5% increase in benefits.

While this is a smaller raise compared to recent years, it helps seniors and other beneficiaries cope with inflation and rising living costs. Here’s everything you need to know about this change.

What is COLA for Social Security?

The Cost of Living Adjustment (COLA) ensures that Social Security benefits keep pace with inflation. In 2025, the COLA increase is 2.5%, significantly lower than the 3.2% in 2024 and the historic 8.7% in 2023.

How Will the 2025 COLA Impact Payments?

The 2.5% COLA increase affects various Social Security benefits, including retirement, disability, survivor, and Supplemental Security Income (SSI) payments. Here’s an example:

A retired worker receiving $1,920.48 in 2024 will see their monthly payment increase by $48.01, bringing it to $1,968.49.

How to Calculate Your New Benefits

You can calculate your updated Social Security payment using this simple formula:

Multiply your current monthly payment by 2.5. Divide the result by 100. Add this amount to your current payment to find the new total.

Example:

If your monthly payment is $2,000:

$2,000 × 2.5 ÷ 100 = $50 increase.

$2,000 + $50 = $2,050 new monthly payment.

Other Benefits Adjustments in 2025

The COLA increase applies across all Social Security benefits. Here’s what to expect:

Spousal Benefits : 50% of the retiree’s benefit, averaging $932.52.

: 50% of the retiree’s benefit, averaging $932.52. Survivor Benefits : Widowed spouses may receive $1,318.31 monthly, while widows/widowers not disabled may get $1,829.17.

: Widowed spouses may receive $1,318.31 monthly, while widows/widowers not disabled may get $1,829.17. Disability Benefits : Disabled workers receive $1,578.42, while their dependents receive $504.33.

: Disabled workers receive $1,578.42, while their dependents receive $504.33. Supplemental Security Income (SSI): Individuals receive $715.97, while children under 18 can get $841.22.

When Will Payments Be Made?

The first 2025 COLA-adjusted SSI payment will arrive on December 31, 2024, due to the New Year holiday. Generally, benefits are paid on the first of each month, adjusted for weekends or holidays.

Although the 2.5% COLA increase is smaller than in previous years, it reflects lower inflation rates and helps beneficiaries keep up with daily expenses.

Social Security is designed to replace about 40% of a worker’s pre-retirement income, not provide a complete financial safety net.

These annual adjustments help maintain purchasing power and support for those who rely on Social Security.