Social Security Benefits for Veterans’ Families: What You Need to Know in 2024

If you are the spouse, child, or dependent parent of a veteran, Social Security has important benefits that could help you.

These benefits are available to family members after the death of a veteran, and you might not be aware of the help that could be available to you.

From financial support to education benefits and more, Social Security offers several ways to support veterans’ families.

Types of Social Security Benefits for Veterans’ Families

Veterans’ families can apply for many different types of benefits. These include financial assistance, educational help, and special programs for home loans. Here’s an overview of some of the key benefits that may be available to you:

VA Dependency and Indemnity Compensation (D.I.C.)

One of the main benefits veterans’ families can claim after a veteran dies is VA Dependency and Indemnity Compensation (D.I.C.). This benefit offers monthly payments to eligible family members, including surviving spouses, children, and dependent parents. You can claim D.I.C. if the veteran died in the line of duty, or from a service-related injury or illness.

Social Security’s Role After a Veteran’s Death

If a veteran passes away, Social Security encourages family members to apply for these benefits. They provide support to surviving spouses, parents in need, or dependent children.

The payments can help ease financial burdens during a difficult time. The eligibility requirements depend on the relationship to the veteran and the circumstances of their death.

Other Benefits Available to Veterans’ Families

In addition to D.I.C., there are other benefits that Social Security offers for veterans’ families, including:

Burial and Burial Allowance

Social Security helps veterans’ families with burial costs in several ways. Benefits include:

Gravesites at U.S. National Cemeteries

Grave opening and closing

Perpetual care of the gravesite

A government-issued headstone, marker, or medallion

Burial flag and Presidential Memorial Certificate

Additional allowances for plot, transportation, and burial costs

These benefits help reduce the financial stress of funeral and burial costs.

VA Training and Education Benefits

Veterans’ families might also qualify for education support. For example, the Fry Scholarship and Chapter 35 benefits are available for spouses and children of veterans who died in the line of duty or from service-related disabilities. These programs can help cover the cost of school or training to improve your future career opportunities.

VA Home Loan Guaranty and Support

Veterans’ families can also apply for home loans through the VA Home Loan Guaranty program. This benefit helps survivors of veterans buy homes with lower interest rates and more favorable terms.

VA Caregiver Support Program

For those caring for a veteran, the VA Caregiver Support Program offers resources to help. This program provides services like training, counseling, and financial support for caregivers.

How to Apply for Benefits

To receive these benefits, you’ll need to fill out the necessary forms and prove your eligibility. You can apply online through the VA website, or visit your local VA office for more details.

It’s important to know that some benefits, like burial and D.I.C., require you to apply soon after the veteran’s passing, so don’t delay.

If you are a surviving spouse, child, or dependent parent of a veteran, you could be eligible for a variety of benefits that help with finances, education, and even burial costs.

Social Security and the VA offer support to help ease your burdens during difficult times. It’s important to understand the benefits available to you and apply for them as soon as possible to ensure you get the help you deserve.