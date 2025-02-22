Social Security Beneficiaries Will Get Up to $1,450 ”Extra” This Month: Here’s Why

When you open your account at the end of February 2025, you will receive a larger deposit than usual, as there was a significant increase this year. Social Security is about to give your pocket a break, whether you live in Miami, Alaska, or anywhere else in the United States.

The Social Security Administration (SSA) But don’t worry, it’s not a joke: we’ll explain it to you without any additional complications.

Basically, the aforementioned increase raises payments so that you do not lose purchasing power due to inflation and rising prices of goods and services.

Bigger checks and an unexpected “bonus”

Remember that the SSA makes several rounds of payments to Social Security beneficiaries each month, including retirees and those receiving Supplemental Security Income (SSI) and disability benefits (SSDI).

At this point in the month, two payments have already been made: on Wednesday, February 12, deposits were sent to retirees whose birthdays fall between the first and tenth of any month.

The second group, who have birthdays between the 11th and 20th of any month, received their money on Wednesday, February 19.

There is a third category of beneficiaries who are born after the 21st of any month, and their magic date is Wednesday, February 26.

Now, some claim that there is an unexpected “bonus” that has sparked debate in Social Security recipient forums. The issue is that the Supplemental Security Income (SSI) payment for March was advanced.

The SSI payment is typically sent out on the first of each month, but in this case it was moved up to Friday, February 28 because the first is a weekend, and the SSA does not send payments on weekends or holidays.

Now, the extra that has everyone talking: some could see up to $1,450

First and foremost, SSI is intended for people over the age of 65 who have limited resources. If you meet those requirements, you may receive the additional payment without having to do anything. However, if you are unsure, check your status or contact the Social Security Administration.

Don’t forget that this money is intended to help with basic expenses such as medicine, food, and rent. So, if it comes to you, spend it wisely on nutritious foods or make payments toward your daily living expenses.

The amounts that the beneficiaries will receive

Each recipient receives a different amount depending on their circumstances and the characteristics of the savings they made during their working years (in the case of retirement payments), or based on their needs, income, assets, medical conditions, and other variables in the case of SSI.

In February, retirees can receive up to $5,108, while SSI recipients can receive up to $967 (individual), $1,450 (couples), and $484 (essential person payment).

