Social Security announces 5 payments in April and you could receive two: find out the dates

The monthly payment schedule must be considered by the Social Security Administration from the time it begins paying a retirement payment to a US citizen.

After all, the payment schedule may indicate that we receive the money sooner or later, depending on which group of retirees we belong to.

Not only that, but in some months, the same American can receive two different Social Security payments.

If this is the case, the payment will arrive on two different days of the month; however, we must keep in mind that these two payments do not reach all Americans, but rather a specific group of beneficiaries.

Having accepted the two monthly payments, we will be able to enjoy a check of up to $5,180 and another of up to $967.

But it is true, in any case, that both payments are compatible, although it is not possible to obtain the maximum amounts in both.

Who gets two Social Security payments in April?

The payment schedule for the month of April includes four different payments for retirees and an additional payment for SSI recipients.

This means that the retiree can collect both the SSI and the retirement payments. Only by accepting both checks will we be able to receive both benefits.

To better understand the situation, check the entire payment schedule for the month of April, which is as follows:

Payment Date Payment Type April 1 Supplemental Security Income payments. April 3 Payments for pensioners prior to May 1997. April 9 Pensioners after May 1997 are in this group. You must also have your birthday between the 1st and the 10th of any month. April 16 Pensioners after May 1997 are in this group. You must also have your birthday between the 11th and the 20th of any month. April 23 Retirees after May 1997 are in this group. Your birthday must also fall between the 21st and 31st of any month.

It is clear that all beneficiaries receive their SSI payments on the first of the month, but their retirement checks may arrive on the third, ninth, sixteenth, or twenty-fourth of the month, depending on the beneficiary’s retirement group.

Remember that the maximum SSI check can be $1,450 if the beneficiary applies with a spouse who is also eligible. In terms of retirement payments, this check can be worth up to $5,180 for an elderly beneficiary and $4,018 for a disabled retiree.

