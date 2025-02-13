Social Security 2025: last chance to get your check before Valentine’s Day

By Lucas

Published on:

Social Security 2025 last chance to get your check before Valentine’s Day

Before Valentine’s Day, the Social Security Administration will issue a new check to a specific group of beneficiaries in the United States. If you are eligible, you could have up to $5,180 in your checking account within a few hours. If you meet all of the requirements, you may already have the funds on hand.

This will be the final payment for group 2 retirees who do not receive Supplemental Security Income (SSI), another Social Security benefit. That is why it is advisable to determine whether we meet the requirements and are eligible to receive this check. We may not have a new benefit of this nature until next March.

This means that eligible retirees can receive this Social Security check and it is the last chance to enjoy it before Valentine’s Day, which is very important for many retirees. After all, it is a special day to celebrate as a couple and if our budget is larger we can celebrate it in a more special way.

List of retirees with Social Security before Valentine’s Day

The payment before Valentine’s Day is due today, February 12, 2025. However, we will not be able to receive the payment on this day unless we meet an additional requirement in addition to being a group 2 retiree. So pay close attention to see if you’ll have the money today.

Payments for this benefit will be sent to group 2 pensioners.

  • Have applied for a retirement benefit in any month after May 1997 (this month is included).
  • Have their birthday between the 1st and 10th of any month of the year. The year of birth does not matter either.

By meeting both conditions, we will be classified as retirees in Group 2, regardless of the type of benefit, amount, or any other variation. However, both requirements must be met. In addition, the method of collection is the next factor to consider.

To have the money available today, you must have Direct Deposit enabled. If you’ve activated it, the funds should already be in your checking account. If you don’t have it enabled, all is not lost.

It can take up to three days for the funds to appear in your checking account, depending on your bank. If the bank speeds up the transfer, the funds will be available by February 14th. If not, you will have to wait until Monday to use your Social Security benefits.

Retirees who do not belong to this group will have to wait a few weeks for their new retirement check. So, if you are not in Group 2, the payment could arrive on February 19th or 26th, 2025.

